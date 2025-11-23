Nightmare neighbor wreaks havoc on neighborhood after 'seriously neglecting' to fix their property: 'We couldn't go outside'

A homeowner turned to Reddit after a neighbor's "seriously neglected" pool sparked a mosquito invasion so intense that residents couldn't enjoy their own backyards.

In a viral post on r/legaladvice, the original poster explained that their neighborhood had been swarmed by mosquitoes linked to the rundown pool, raising concerns about potential disease spread, including the Zika virus, in their area.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I have a neighbor with a seriously neglected pool. This last summer, we couldn't go outside and couldn't figure out why it was so bad, even ten seconds outside a half dozen mosquitoes would jump on you," wrote the original poster.

Attempts to address the problem ran into roadblocks. The HOA refused to accept the homeowner's photos as evidence due to a privacy rule, and city code enforcement couldn't verify the hazard because of a brick wall blocking direct visibility.

Stagnant water is one of the fastest ways for mosquitoes to multiply, especially in warmer states. Beyond being annoying, mosquitoes pose public health risks, spreading diseases like Zika and malaria.

Rising global temperatures and extreme weather events are creating favorable breeding conditions for mosquitoes, which could bring mosquito-borne diseases to new territories, reported the World Mosquito Program.

Situations like this highlight a challenge many communities face when neglected properties collide with HOAs and local ordinances. In the U.S., around 81% of newly built houses in 2024 were under HOAs, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

HOAs have long stood in the way of low-impact home upgrades. According to the National Audubon Society, HOA rules were put in place to "protect property values." However, these rules have been designed to stymie beneficial upgrades. For instance, HOAs prefer the pristine look of traditional lawns over "messy" native plants.

Homeowners can take action and fight their HOA to make eco-friendly changes in their communities. Start by learning HOA rules and educating HOA-run communities to help debunk myths like native plants equal weeds, suggested the North American Butterfly Association.

"I would recommend checking your HOA regulations and the city code to see what applies to this situation. There is likely something about creating a hazard or nuisance. Directly quote whatever applies and put it in a letter to the HOA or city code enforcement," one user advised.

"If you get nowhere with trying to talk to them I'd follow the advice already posted regarding contacting the local health dept and the city. I'd also retain a lawyer to sue them for nuisance," another user chimed in.

