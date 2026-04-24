NBA champion says solar isn't just for 'fancy people'

"I just think that there's so much misinformation about what solar actually is and the issues of how the energy grid even works."

Two-time NBA champion Shane Battier knows how good it feels to reach the mountaintop, and he's not gatekeeping what he believes could be one of humanity's biggest wins of this century.

The 13-year veteran who won two titles with the Miami Heat recently joined Political Climate, a podcast devoted to constructive debates about energy and conservation. Speaking with co-host Julia Pyper, Battier emphasized that solar energy is far more accessible and beneficial than a lot of people realize.

"Consumers are very unsure what solar is. … They're like: 'I thought about solar, but that's for fancy people. I don't know about the technology. I don't know if it's worth it,'" said Battier, who entered the cleantech space in December as Palmetto's chief culture adviser.

While clean energy has gotten a reputation as a "snoozefest" topic, as Pyper noted, it is actually proving itself as one of the most promising breakthroughs in recent memory. For everyday people, solar can provide cleaner air, lower electric bills, and renew hope for the future.

"I love to see people win," Battier shared with Political Climate.

"Sometimes we get lost in the weeds, the minutiae, and the politics of it all. And we forget the stories of the consumers whose life has been changed," he added.

Most people understand that turning adversity into triumph begins with taking those first steps. While that is simple in theory, it can be hard in practice.

"The inertia of starting holds so many people back," Battier reflected. "And what I've learned through basketball, what I've learned through my time at Palmetto is start where you are."

In Battier's estimation, Palmetto provides a perfect entry point for people who want to learn more about energy systems that affect just about every part of their lives.

"I just think that there's so much misinformation about what solar actually is and the issues of how the energy grid even works," Battier continued. "I've learned a ton just by going on Palmetto's app and playing the games and learning about the grid. ...

"The more you learn, the more it's just a fascinating world and you realize the potential for our industry to really grow and really have an impact. So, that's why I joined. It's really exciting for me."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.