Homeowners can have high-tech rooftop solar panels with no upfront costs thanks to this startup

"A Palmetto Energy Plan lets you go solar by swapping the upfront cost of buying and installing solar panels for predictable monthly payments."

Although investing in solar is one of the best ways to reduce your utility bills amidst rising energy costs, the upfront investment can be a sticking point for some homeowners looking to upgrade.

For this reason, solar leasing programs are becoming a more popular option across the country, especially after the rollback of lucrative tax credits for solar installations. A solar lease is similar to a car lease or even a Netflix subscription.

When a homeowner or renter leases panels, they can benefit from lower energy bills and clean solar power while avoiding upfront installation costs by paying a monthly fee instead.

Palmetto is one company changing how homeowners get solar through its solar leasing program, LightReach. If you sign up for LightReach, Palmetto owns the panels, but you get the power that they generate.

"A Palmetto Energy Plan lets you go solar by swapping the upfront cost of buying and installing solar panels for predictable monthly payments," Palmetto's website noted. "Palmetto owns, monitors, and maintains the system, and you get all the electricity."

In turn, you pay a monthly fee while Palmetto covers the solar mapping, system design, permitting, installation, and even maintenance for $0 down. Essentially, you're avoiding the large upfront payment in favor of dispersed monthly charges.

Plus, Palmetto even offers verification testing to ensure homeowners can trust their new solar system will generate as expected.

Although homeowners typically see more returns on their investment by buying solar panels outright, solar leasing offers a model for homeowners concerned about the initial costs. Plus, by ditching harmful fossil fuels for solar power, homeowners can rest easy knowing their lights and appliances are powered by clean, renewable energy.

FROM OUR PARTNER Get $1,000 cash to slash your bills with rooftop solar panels for $0 down and low monthly payments Whatever your solar budget, Palmetto can help you save. If you want to buy your own panels, Palmetto's advisors can help you save up to $10,000 on installation through a network of preferred installers. And if you'd rather get solar savings without upfront costs, Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach subscription program can deliver — including an exclusive $1,000 cashback offer for TCD readers. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it painless to lock in long-term savings of up to 33% off your current power bill. Palmetto covers a 25-year warranty for the panels, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just book a short meeting with Palmetto's experts to explore your options and find the solution that's right for you. Connect with Palmetto

To fully maximize your bill savings with solar, you might want to consider upgrading to energy-efficient appliances like heat pumps. Luckily, Palmetto can help you here, too, with its HVAC leasing program.

In a similar way to LightReach, Palmetto HVAC leases offer super-efficient heating and cooling options on a subscription model. Plans start as low as $99 per month and include 12 years of free maintenance.

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