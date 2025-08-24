Gardener shares unconventional method for keeping pests out of garden: 'I really needed this tip'

"This was so entertaining to watch."

Are you struggling with pests eating the vegetables in your garden? Instead of opting for store-bought pesticides with harmful chemicals, one content creator shared their homemade pest control method.

The scoop

In a TikTok, Mrs. Jami P. (@mrsjamip) shared a natural pest control recipe that only uses three ingredients.

"So, you don't want to kill the bugs?" she says. "You just want to get rid of them?"

With just onion, garlic, water, and a spray bottle, she was able to prevent pests in her garden while also avoiding using chemical pesticides on her vegetables.

In the video, she shares her step-by-step process. She takes a clove of garlic and cuts it in half, adding it to an empty spray bottle. Then, she does the same with a spring onion, cutting it down the middle. She mixes in water, shaking it up. With her natural pest control mix made, she sprayed her plants. She says that it helps prevent pests including caterpillars, snails, slugs, ants, and rabbits.

"I bet you didn't know that garlic and onion also prevent mildew," she adds.

How it's helping

Gardening is a great way to increase exercise, reduce stress, and create community. Studies show that gardening can also be beneficial for mental wellness. However, pests can make it difficult to enjoy your garden, and they cause you to run the risk of losing food and plants.

Garlic has long been used as an insecticide because it has compounds that interfere with insects' sensory receptors, causing them to stay away. By using this natural pest control method, you can protect your garden, saving you money on groceries by growing safe fruits and vegetables in your yard.

Also, this hack costs less than store-bought pesticides, which can have detrimental health effects. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, pesticides can affect the nervous, hormone, and endocrine systems as well as increase the risk of cancer.

Some other ways to naturally control pests in your garden include using garlic and pepper or cabbage and even installing a bird feeder so birds can eat them.

What everyone's saying

Commenters shared their gratitude for the tip and Mrs. Jami P.'s infectious energy.

"As a new gardener, this was educational," one person wrote. "But this was so entertaining to watch."

"Thank you!" another said. "I really needed this tip. I will be in the garden this weekend."

"This helps with gnats too," someone else commented.

Other people shared their own tips for garden pest control.

"This stuff [really] gets the job done, but be prepared it smells like a high school locker room in peak football season," one person warned.

"I will say adding basil and other herbs and marigolds have definitely helped with caterpillars," another user said.

