Handyman reveals safe, money-saving method for keeping pests out of your home: 'It worked for me'

Anyone tired of uninvited guests such as cockroaches should get baking soda and sugar. According to TikToker Daddybrownn's (@daddybrownn) video, the combination can help lure and kill the bugs in the home.

The scoop

So, how does this simple combination work?

"Mix baking soda and sugar in a 1:1 ratio," or a cup of each mixed together, Daddybrownn said.

The ants and cockroaches will eat the solution due to the sugar, but the baking soda is where the magic happens. When they drink water later, it will create a chemical reaction in the stomach that kills them and helps eliminate others when they take it back to the nest area.

How it's helping

Bug infestations can spread disease — roaches host various bacteria, including salmonella, staphylococcus, and streptococcus, according to Better Health Channel. They can infest and ruin your food supply with those germs, which is not ideal in a time of rising food prices.

These insects can multiply quickly, and you may not know where they're hiding. But if you "sprinkle it around your baseboards and doors," you cover areas they likely roam or enter from.

Dive further into your pantry for cinnamon sticks to keep ants and mice away. That way, you can avoid expensive products and protect your health since you'll control pests without chemicals. Those nonchemical solutions can give parents of young children and furbabies like curious pups peace of mind.

In addition to your pantry, other natural ways to repel (but not necessarily kill) bugs may lie right in your garden. According to HiCare, cockroaches hate the smell of herbs such as peppermint, lavender, lemongrass, eucalyptus, cloves, and several more. If you don't have enough space for a full garden, consider hacks like vertical gardens or using windowsill space.

What everyone's saying

While some commenters complained that it didn't work for them, others reported good news.

"It worked for me," one user said. "I placed the mixture in containers in the back of my cupboard so the kids and the dog wouldn't get it."

