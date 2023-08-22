  • Home Home

Gardener discovers ‘genius’ insect repellent hack that seems almost too good to be true: ‘Bugs are so bad this year’

Unlike spraying pesticide regularly, this bug repellent requires almost zero upkeep.

by Mary Swansburg
Dragonfly brooch laying around that morning

Photo Credit: iStock

Mosquitoes and blackflies are among nature’s most obnoxious insects — known for relentlessly biting and buzzing around your head with little to no mercy. 

However, one TikToker just discovered a game-changing hack to keep them away that doesn’t even require bug repellent. 

The scoop 

Amanda Jackett (@amandaleechjackett) is a farmer in Canada, a place where she says the “bugs are so bad this year.”

“We have them all — mosquitoes, blackflies, deer flies, all the blood-draining b*******,” she says in her clip. 

She mentions that she happened to find a dragonfly brooch laying around that morning, and decided to put it on her sweatshirt just to see if it might act as an extra bug deterrent. 

The result? She hadn’t been touched by any “blood-sucking b*******” all day. 

@amandaleechjackett 🇨🇦bugs are so bad this year. Meet my new sidekick! #keepbugsaway #fuckoffmosquitos #dragonfly ♬ original sound – whitewood.acres Amanda Jackett

Dragonflies are known for being brutal hunters. Even in their larval stage, when they live in water, they’re happy to eat almost anything — tadpoles, fish, mosquitoes, and even dragonfly larvae. 

Once they mature into adults, they become expert fliers, with the ability to hover and even fly straight up and down to catch their prey. 

“[They’re] stone-cold assassins, aerial ninjas,” Jackett says. 

Turns out, their prey is well aware of this, too, and will leave you alone even if the dragonfly on your shoulder is fake. 

How it’s helping 

This hack seems almost too good to be true — unlike spraying pesticide regularly, this bug repellent requires almost zero upkeep. Plus, if you can find a local artist to make you a few dragonfly pins, you’ll be supporting a small business as well.

On top of that, buying little to no insect killer will help to keep toxic chemicals out of your local ecosystem. 

Bug repellents contain a variety of harmful chemicals that pollute the air, water, and soil, and they pose a threat to non-target organisms like fish, birds, and beneficial insects.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

Solar Panels
Business

This startup helps you save money on your utility bills by switching to solar power — no rooftop panels necessary

WattBuy save big on electricity costs
Business

Here’s how to lower your energy bills in a single click — without getting scammed by electricity companies

Yardzen's rewilding project transforms turf lawns into gorgeous, bloom-filled spaces
Home

This company turns money-sucking lawns into natural wonders: ‘The results are always stunning’

Turn your old sneakers into cash with shoe recycling
Business

Here’s a simple way to turn your old sneakers into actual cash: ‘I can tell you firsthand — it works’

Cool Divider