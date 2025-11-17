Homeowner shares striking side-by-side photo showing how much their yard differs from their neighbor's: 'I'd put up a very obvious barrier'

When seen side by side like this, it is a little absurd.

Before-and-after photos of yard transformations are great, but what might be more shocking is this Redditor's photo of their property line between their natural lawn and their neighbor's conventional lawn.

On the r/NoLawns subreddit, the original poster couldn't help but laugh: "lol @ the line between my neighbors property and mine."

Photo Credit: Reddit

On the OP's side is a lush, verdant lawn with flowers in bloom; the neighbors' is a shabby, drab dirt patch. The secret to the landscaping success? "So happy I stopped cutting my grass and hired someone to plant a lot of perennials!" the poster wrote. "Can't wait to keep planting more."

When seen side by side like this, it is a little absurd and makes one wonder why folks spend time and energy mowing as well as money reseeding and watering grass that often doesn't look as fresh and green as a natural lawn.

Natural lawns are built around native grasses, clover, and wildflowers. This easy method of landscaping offers major ecological and practical advantages for homeowners. For one, native plants have been adapting to local climates for millennia, so they require far less human help (water, fertilizer, and maintenance) than conventional grass.

A mix of plants can also improve soil health, prevent erosion, and support pollinators, birds, and beneficial insects. Because they rely less on chemicals, natural lawns reduce runoff pollution in local waterways. Natural lawns can also be personalized to specific climates, such as hot, arid areas, and be much more resilient to drought and heat. Ultimately, natural lawns nurture biodiversity while saving time, money, and resources.

The Reddit community had some tips for how the OP can protect their natural lawn: "I'd put up a very obvious barrier to both block over spray, and prevent your neighbor or their mowing crew from 'accidentally' maintaining OP's yard."

"Now THIS is a lawn domination line!" another said.

