Homeowner reeling after receiving infuriating letter from local code enforcement: 'Unethical'

A homeowner trying to grow a natural lawn vented in the r/Anticonsumption subreddit about an order from code enforcement to water their lawn. The OP avoided overwatering to focus on having clover groundcover because they felt "watering your lawn in record-breaking heat is unethical."

To make matters worse, while dealing with COVID, they received the letter on a Friday with a Monday deadline to "magically grow a lawn." After failing to speak with the enforcement officer despite several calls, the officer came that following Tuesday — still too soon to sprout a new lawn — and fined the OP $100. Another follow-up letter demanded a lawn by the 29th of the same month with another round of poor communication.

The homeowner was put in a weird position. They're trying to avoid code violations while explaining their case for having a natural lawn that can improve the soil and air and preserve water during situations where drought can occur.

However, the OP isn't alone in getting pushback from community enforcement organizations like HOAs or city code offices that complain about a homeowner's grass. Such restrictions go beyond preventing a cookie-cutter lawn, as they also make it harder for people to save money and help the ecosystem by encouraging pollinators on a biodiverse lawn.

When these organizations prevent solar installation upgrades, they stop homeowners from running a more energy-efficient home that reduces the amount of polluting gases in the environment.

Someone in this position can approach changing bylaws by writing official letters, attending meetings, and researching their rights. Homeowners have experienced resistance to native lawn maintenance like the OP, but many have fought back and won.

One person decided to join their HOA board of directors to gain influence. Someone in Texas dug up a state law that trumped an HOA rule about not collecting rainwater.

The homeowner received a great deal of support and advice in the comments.

Someone stated, "Even in an HOA, which I've worked for some, they would give you ample time to grow the grass or whatever out properly."

Another advised, "If you don't have the money, call legal aid and/or local news station. Second, clover won't germinate or grow if it's over 90 [degrees] … For a typical, small city plot, may I suggest you look at xenoscaping?"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.