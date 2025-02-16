Homeowner seeks advice after unreasonable HOA denies solar installation: 'Talk to an attorney'

"You can continue to violate state law and it will get expensive and you will lose in court."

In Virginia, HOAs have blocked over 300 solar installations in recent years, costing the solar industry around $7 million, according to Solar Power World.

One frustrated homeowner's disagreement with their HOA over solar panels has started a conversation on Reddit about how outdated local rules are still getting in the way of clean energy — even when state laws are supposed to have their back.

In the Reddit post on r/HOA, a user shared that their HOA denied their request to install solar panels on the front side of their home, despite Virginia law stating that any restriction causing more than a 10% loss in energy production is considered unreasonable. Commenters in the thread urged the homeowner to challenge the HOA's decision and consult an attorney.

According to the post, the HOA's declaration broadly prohibits solar panels, but approvals are granted on a case-by-case basis. This vague language has raised questions about whether the denial violates state law.

Several commenters pointed out that Virginia law limits HOA restrictions on solar panels, with one user noting that forcing a homeowner to install panels in a suboptimal location could cause a 50% or greater loss in energy production (which far exceeds the legal limit).

Another commenter emphasized, "The restriction is invalid by law. It doesn't matter that it existed when the OP bought the property. If a restriction is contrary to law it can't be enforced."

Others advised the homeowner to appeal the decision, request an official explanation, and "talk to an attorney."

HOAs often attempt to limit rooftop solar installations, despite growing state-level protections. Solar energy is one of the most effective ways to cut home energy costs and reduce planet-warming pollution, and laws like Virginia's are designed to prevent unfair restrictions that make it harder for homeowners to transition to clean energy.

For homeowners interested in going solar, tools like EnergySage can help compare installation costs and savings. Federal incentives through the Inflation Reduction Act can also make solar more affordable — but these incentives may not be available forever. President Donald Trump has stated his intention to eliminate clean energy subsidies, which would require an act of Congress, so homeowners looking to maximize their savings should act sooner than later.

One commenter said in regard to the HOA: "Their own lawyer will tell them: Hey, you are violating state law. You can continue to violate state law and it will get expensive and you will lose in court."

Another added, "...I'd start with my State Representative on this particular matter. Solar is a steam roller right now in many governments and politicians are swinging pretty heavy on the subject."

Outright banning solar panels could be illegal in many states. As solar adoption grows, legal battles like this could shape future policies — one homeowner's decision to push for change might just set a precedent for many more.

