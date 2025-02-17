  • Home Home

Homeowner explores little-known Texas law that restricts HOA regulation: 'Make sure you read the code carefully'

"Ultimately Texas law will always trump HOA rules."

by Kelsey Kovner
Photo Credit: iStock

If you live under an HOA, it can often be hard to know how to push back on rules and regulations. One Redditor stirred discussion when they surfaced a lesser-known law on the books in Texas. 

Homeowners associations, or HOAs, are regulating bodies that many households in the United States live under. These groups typically collect dues that can help cover lawn care, snow clearing, and other amenities. On the other hand, they can tell you what plants to grow, how long your lawn can be, and even prevent you from installing solar panels

A homeowner on the Austin subreddit sparked discussion when they inquired about one particular rule meant to protect homeowners from making environmentally friendly choices: "Texas Property Code 202.007 restricts HOAs from preventing homeowners from collecting rainwater, composting, implementing drip irrigation, and using drought-resistant landscaping. Has anyone used this to fight an HOA that oversteps?"

The helpful folks on Reddit had plenty of advice for how these laws might be used to the OP's advantage. 

One person explained their opinion, saying, "Ultimately Texas law will always trump HOA rules. Make sure you read the code carefully, though."

Another Redditor made a thoughtful suggestion, writing, "Contact your HOA and say that you noticed that they hadn't updated their rules to comply with Texas Property Code 202.007. Let them know you always want to follow the HOA rules, and you are planning to take advantage of the new property code change."

Someone else shared yet another way to help skirt the HOA line by joining their ranks: "I accepted a position on my HOA architecture review board solely because I hate HOAs and can be the voice of 'this is fine'."

Joining your HOA board is a great way to advocate for your fellow homeowners, but there are other methods you can try. Attending meetings, writing letters, or cooperating with your neighbors are all excellent ways to advocate for changing bylaws.

