Homeowner shares stunning before-and-after photos after taking unorthodox approach to their yard: 'So much life and character now'

"What a transformation!"

by Thomas Godwin
"What a transformation!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

The traditional suburban lawn is often a yawn-inducing aesthetic, lacking much appeal beyond neat lines and tight geometry. In an eye-catching break from orthodoxy, a Redditor posting in the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit is showing everyone a superior alternative.

"So much life and character now" was one of the many defining responses to the night-and-day difference in the before-and-after pics. 

"What a transformation!"
Photo Credit: Reddit
"What a transformation!"
Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster described what is "probably around 100" native plants thriving in their front lawn. What's even more impressive is the small size of the front yard and what the OP was able to do with the small space. 

It's further evidence of the abundance that a natural lawn is capable of producing, with less upfront effort and far less maintenance than traditional lawns. 

These are native plants, after all, and their robust tolerances are a tribute to each plant's ability to thrive in its region. Natural lawns, bursting with native plants, come with so many advantages that it's difficult to see why they are not more prevalent across the country. 

Low maintenance, reduced resource consumption, lower water bills, and fantastic aesthetic value are just a handful of advantages. More importantly, natural lawns are a welcoming beacon for pollinators.

Pollinators are one of the most important aspects of the life cycle. They boost plant growth and production, improve the local ecosystem, increase biodiversity, sustain native plant populations, and boost food security. 

It's especially important as the declines in pollinator populations are growing more prevalent in America and the world. For instance, the U.S. Geological Survey estimated that western bumble bee populations would decline between 51% and 97%. 

The collapse is primarily due to pesticides, habitat loss, and climate change. Additionally, PLOS One released a study showing a pollinator population decline worldwide

Natural lawn projects, such as the one the OP posted, are vital conduits for pollinators to perform their natural functions while increasing their numbers. 

The excited reception of the OP's lawn is a good indication that minds are changing and perhaps moving the needle in the other direction. "What a transformation! Very inspiring" is one of many charitable reactions.

Another response gets to the heart of the matter and why spreading the word on natural lawns is inspirational and important: "I will download all these photos for whenever I have a big enough front lawn and then I will recreate this as close as possible."

x