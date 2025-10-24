Desperate renter seeks advice after negligent landlord's inaction puts family at risk: 'We started feeling ill and having a headache'

A renter is seeking recourse after their family keeps feeling sick from the toxic fumes from a poorly ventilated gas stove.

The renter shared their story on the r/Home subreddit, saying their kitchen has no windows and that their natural-gas stove doesn't have strong enough ventilation to vent the fumes outside. A repairperson confirmed the ventilation wasn't strong enough for their particular stove.

"Everytime we tried to cook with the oven or a couple burners we started feeling ill and having a headache," the OP wrote. "It takes a few hours to air the smell and health impact out of the home when turning it off."

Despite that, the renter says their landlord refuses to change the ventilation, because there is no state requirement to do so.

It's no surprise that this renter's family is experiencing such frustrating side effects from their stove. Gas stoves have repeatedly been proven to make air quality worse and to be a contributor to health problems such as asthma.

Some commenters said they had faced similar problems, and agreed the risk was serious.

"I had a natural gas stove for years without any external exhaust fan at all, and I never noticed any of the gas scent additive unless I left a burner leaking gas without a flame," one commenter wrote. "I'd be seriously concerned if I smelled that additive during normal cooking, and especially if it was causing headaches.

Many advised that the OP call the fire department to check the ventilation, hoping that a recommendation from them would carry some weight with the landlord. Others said the OP may want to pony up for their own ventilation, while some instead recommended switching to induction cooking.

Induction cooktops don't carry the health or safety risks of gas, as they produce no toxic fumes. This also makes them better for the environment, boil water faster, and are easier to clean than gas stoves.

Thanks to federal incentives, those who want to buy an induction stove can get up to $840 off their purchase. But for renters like this OP, plug-in induction burners could be a better option. Starting at just $50, these countertop burners provide many of the same benefits of induction stoves, at a fraction of the price.

"We just got rid of a natural gas stove and switched to induction," one commenter wrote. "I was concerned about exposure to (gas), and it sounds like whatever OP has going on is far worse."

