Ditch the bleach — this shockingly simple trick makes yellowed clothes look brand new

Ditch the toxic laundry detergents and whiteners for this natural, cheap alternative. Clean living guru Kasha (@kasha_home) shared a simple, nontoxic recipe for whitening clothes.

The scoop

Save money and avoid exposure to harsh chemicals with an easy whitening recipe. The best part? You already have the ingredients to make this cleaning agent at home.

#nontoxichome #sustainability #healthandwellness #nontoxiccleaning #cleantok #cleanwithme #diycleaninghacks ♬ original sound - emily౨ৎ⸆⸉ ོ @kasha_home Saving my pillowcases from a sweaty sleeper ☁️ Directions: Spray stained area with hydrogen peroxide (the spray top to most reusable spray bottles will fit). Let it sit for about 10 minutes before washing on hot with 1/2 cup of baking soda and your normal laundry detergent. Pro tip: dry your whites in the sun instead of the dryer for extra whitening power. ☀️ Why it works Hydrogen peroxide is so good at removing stains because it breaks the bond between organic matter and material. ✨ And baking soda acts as a gentle abrasive that also neutralizes odors. 🙌🏽 Follow for more healthy cleaning hacks

Start by spraying the stained area with hydrogen peroxide. Kasha said that most reusable spray tops fit on the hydrogen peroxide container, so there's no need to pour the liquid out.

Allow the hydrogen peroxide to sit for about 10 minutes before washing it with hot water, 1/2 cup baking soda, and your typical laundry detergent.

The hydrogen peroxide effectively removes stains by breaking down the bond between the organic matter and material, while the baking soda acts as a gentle abrasive and odor neutralizer.

"Pro tip: dry your whites in the sun instead of the dryer for extra whitening power," Kasha wrote in the video's caption.

The before-and-after photos of Kasha's dirty pillowcases reveal the effectiveness of this nontoxic recipe. As the video shows, all the yellow stains are gone, and the TikToker now has clean, white sheets.

How it's helping

Kasha's hack not only helps you get rid of stains; it also helps you avoid toxic chemicals.

Conventional store-bought whitening agents often contain toxic chemicals that are better to avoid when possible. Save money on laundry soaps and use what you already have in your kitchen instead. This nontoxic alternative is cheaper and safer than store-bought whitening products. Plus, it's just as effective — if not more so.

Opting for homemade cleaning hacks also helps you reduce plastic waste. Making your own products is a great way to reuse empty jars and spray bottles, helping you avoid single-use plastics.

What everyone's saying

TikTokers were excited to discover the nontoxic alternative and eager to try the hack out at home.

"Thanks for sharing," wrote one user.

"Ooh trying this!!" commented another TikToker.

"Yes needed this!" wrote one user.

"Trying this today," responded another TikToker.

