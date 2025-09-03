Man reveals clever laundry hack using common household materials: 'Been doing this for years'

Other TikTokers also swear by this method.

Laundry boosters boost more than just scent; they can also add up to cost and plastic waste — fast. One TikToker shared a laundry hack that will leave your clothes smelling spa-fresh with just two simple ingredients.

The scoop

TikTok creator Pro Tip Vault (@protipvault) shared a video showing how he keeps laundry soft and naturally fresh using two ingredients commonly used at home: baking soda and an Epsom salt soak.

The video shows the TikToker mixing two cups each of Dr. Teal's Sleep Soak (a lavender and chamomile Epsom salt blend for relaxing bath soaks) and baking soda. He shares that he adds two to three tablespoons of the mixture into each load to get his laundry smelling like a five-star spa after each wash.

According to Live Science, baking soda acts as a mild alkali that loosens grime, cuts through odors, and dissolves organic debris. The soak solution infuses scent with essential oils of lavender and chamomile.

"Been using it for a long time," he explains in the clip, noting that the mixture is safe for washing machines and works just as well — if not better — than chemical-laden scent boosters.

Some laundry experts, however, caution that Epsom salt may interact with minerals in hard water and could leave deposits in certain machines.

How it's helping

The most immediate benefit of this hack is savings. Store-bought scent boosters can add up quickly (a 12.2-ounce bottle is often around $9–$12), whereas baking soda and bath salts are comparatively inexpensive by the scoop — making the DIY route budget-friendly.

Beyond cost savings, this DIY alternative has environmental benefits. For one, it helps cut down on plastic waste from single-use laundry products. This matters a lot because plastic packaging is often estimated to persist for hundreds of years. WWF notes that nearly all plastic ever created still exists in some form today.

Also, the mix uses natural cleaning agents that are effective without the harsh chemicals found in many fabric softeners and boosters. According to the Environmental Working Group, many fabric softeners contain ammonium compounds, artificial fragrances, and colorants that trigger asthma and skin allergies.

These are just some of the many reasons why hacks like this are gaining traction among eco-conscious people. Some have stopped using store-bought softeners and swapped them for vinegar and even vodka.

What everyone's saying

Other TikTokers also swear by this method.

"Been doing this for years and my towels are so soft," one user commented.

Another agreed, adding that brand-name scent boosters often leave a film on clothing.

However, some people were not fully convinced. One commenter said, "I worry about Epsom salt causing corrosion in my washing machine."

Still, the overall response showed strong interest in simple, natural, and eco-safe alternatives to conventional laundry products.

For many, the hack proves that using natural cleaning products can be effective. It also inspires people to ditch fabric softener and use pantry staples that are better for both health and the environment.

