Homeowner shares before-and-after footage after remodeling drab front yard: 'Really astonished by your progress'

A homeowner shared a detailed account of transforming their traditional grass lawn into a lush and thriving native prairie lawn, hoping to inspire others to make the switch.

In the r/NoLawns subreddit, they posted a seven-minute video of their process, which began in May 2024 and took a full year to complete.

They were inspired to make the change after hearing news reports about declining bee and songbird populations and the fact that native lawns can help reverse the tide on their dwindling numbers.

(Click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear.)

Just a few months after planting a beginner plot on their underused monoculture front lawn, they were already seeing pollinators arrive, encouraging them to up the number of plants and expand the coverage on their lawn.

The following year, they had even more bees, damselflies, and monarch butterflies than ever.

"I never would have imagined how many insects this would attract," they said in the video.

The homeowner noted they were delighted with how many pollinators showed up in their transformed yard, one of the many benefits of switching to a native lawn.

Pollinators are crucial to the life cycle of so many plants, so giving them a habitat to thrive ensures that not only your yard, but the yards and plants around you continue to grow and reproduce.

They didn't mention costs, but overall, native plants and lawns are easier and cheaper to maintain because they're suited to the environment around them. The homeowner said they had plenty of rain, so they didn't have to spend time (or money) on watering.

Additionally, native plants can help to keep weeds and pests at bay, avoiding the need to use herbicides and pesticides that can contain harmful chemicals.

Redditors in the comments were wowed by the homeowner's yard transformation.

One person praised, "Thank you for keeping it easy and simple! Most people overthink it, but you really make it sound super approachable. Best job on the yard, really astonished by your progress after 1.5 years, pretty wild. Cheers!"

Another added, "Wow, so inspiring and well done! I'm three months into my first native plant garden and learning a lot."

Near the end of the video, the homeowner said, "My takeaway from this project is this: Is this worth doing in your yard? Absolutely."

He admitted that the environmental problems may seem large, but he added that "even the smallest little patch of native plants makes a difference."

