Homeowner shares amazing before-and-after photos of front yard transformation: 'Incredible work'

A proud homeowner took to Reddit to share the fruits of seven months of labor to transform their front from a neglected rocky patch of nothingness to a vibrant, colorful garden.

The journey was documented over several pictures posted to r/DenverGardener. In the opening post, they explain they bought the property two years ago, and its condition was much worse than initially thought. Unsurprisingly, special animosity was saved for the many, many rocks they had to pull from the earth, "I hate rocks. They suck." In the end, the hard work was clearly worth it:

Photo Credit: Reddit

"We're so proud of where we've gotten to, though, and we've gotten to be really great friends with a lot of our neighbors who come by and pick veggies!"

The pictures demonstrate what's possible with a little knowledge and hard work. Even the most unpromising spaces can undergo radical transformations for the better. Rewilding a yard with native plants creates an ideal space for useful pollinators and is surprisingly easy to maintain. Similarly, upgrading to a natural lawn is considerably better for the environment than a boring old grass lawn. Yards in tune with nature don't need as much water and don't require chemicals to control pests and weeds.

The comments were full of praise for the Reddit user's considerable efforts. "Incredible work!" Said one comment. Another response empathized with the rock problem, "We should start a support group called 'Denver Gardeners Against Rock' because I'm halfway through a gravel mitigation project and it's the most physical labor I've had to do in a long long time."

"It's awesome to see hard work pay off," one commenter observed. A similar post said, "Major respect for taking this on yourself. Looks awesome."

"Wow, what an incredible transformation and learning journey! It sounds like you've put so much heart and effort into your lawn replacement and making your space your own." Was another thoughtful response.

