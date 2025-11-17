Gardener captures stunning image of surprise backyard visitor: 'I hope I see him again'

An enthusiastic California gardener recently posted photos of a brilliant purple hummingbird visiting their home garden — a striking example of the friendly pollinators you can attract with a lush and well-maintained landscape.

The photos, shared to the r/gardening subreddit, showcase the unusually vibrant coloring of the hummingbird's head and throat, described in the caption as "black in the shade but … bright purple/magenta" in the sun.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I hope I see him again," the original poster remarked.

Commenters identified the little critter as a Costa's hummingbird, commonly found in the arid regions of Southern California during the breeding season, according to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.

Hummingbirds, in general, along with bees and butterflies, among others, make for fantastic pollinators, playing a substantial role in the health and diversity of many garden plants. Attracting hummingbirds to your yard can even help you control pests without the use of harsh synthetic chemicals, since these tiny, lovely creatures consume aphids, gnats, and other insects as part of their regular diet.

To make your garden more hummingbird-friendly, try curating a more natural lawn composed of native species and removing any weeds and invasive plants as soon as possible to minimize their reach. From clover to buffalo grass to xeriscaping, you have a wide range of options at your disposal when it comes to rewilding your yard.

By replacing your traditional monoculture lawn with a more natural arrangement, you'll not only transform your space into a wildlife hotspot but also wind up saving money on fertilizer, pest control, water, and overall garden maintenance. In fact, even a partial lawn upgrade can do wonders for your plants as well as your wallet.

Folks gushed in response to the hummingbird photos shared in the original post, thrilled to see the beautiful critter flitting about.

"He's indeed pretty," one user commented. "There's a good chance your sparkly visitor will come back."

"How beautiful is that!!!" wrote another. "You must be living in a very nice warm climate. I'd sure like a visitor like that."

