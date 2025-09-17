Proud homeowner shares stunning before-and-after photos of 1-year yard transformation: 'Worth the work and wait'

"This garden is really coming to its own."

A homeowner on Reddit shared the excellent results of a year-long effort to transform their front yard from a sparse space to a garden teeming with life.

The images were posted to r/Ceanothus, a subreddit dedicated to native plants found in the "California Floristic Province."

The province refers to a long stretch of land along the Pacific coast that exhibits a Mediterranean-type climate characterized by warm summers and mild, wet winters. It's one of the world's top biodiversity hotspots and home to thousands of unique flora.

The poster helpfully included a list of the plants featured. Among them, the California fuchsia is described by the California Native Plant Society as being easy to grow, fire-resistant, and self-seeding.

"There's probably no better California native plant for attracting hummingbirds," the society added.

Another good choice was the Allen Chickering Sage, which is also attractive to pollinators. It provides a lovely scent on those hot summer days, and it doesn't require additional water once established — a handy trait in a state where droughts are common.

The photos perfectly demonstrate the wonderful possibilities of gardening with native plants. Because these plants have generally adapted to the ecosystem over thousands of years, they need little maintenance or water.

Upgrading a yard with indigenous flora and eco-friendly practices makes for an ideal space for pollinators while saving money and effort.

The thread's comments were duly impressed by the original poster's efforts.

"So worth the work and wait!" one enthused.

Another expressed good-natured envy at how well it all turned out, "I am very jealous your [fuchsia], looks so good!"

One comment was full of praise for the choices the homeowner made: "This looks gorgeous! I love how uniform the California fuchsia looks. I find I have to trim mine back every year to keep it straight and pretty. This garden is really coming to its own. I love how you included native grasses too."

