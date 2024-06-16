Homeowner shares striking before-and-after photos of garden transformation: 'This looks so much better than a yard'

A home lawn is something special. Similar to other parts of a home, whether it be a patio or backyard, tending to a home lawn takes time and patience. When we put in the effort, lawns can give peace of mind and complement our natural surroundings.

One Redditor who walked the walked when it comes to patience for a special lawn posted on the subreddit r/NoLawns to demonstrate how much it can pay off. The photos showed the incredible transformation of the original poster's lawn over a span of three years, starting with a dry grass lawn that over time evolved into a lush flower garden.

"3 years of progression from grass to wild flowers and a garden," said the proud Redditor.

Switching to a native plant lawn can be a fantastic way to transform your yard while reconnecting with nature. Native plants naturally occur in a specific area without human intervention, already adapted to the local soil and wildlife over many years. They typically require less maintenance, water, and fertilizer compared to traditional lawns, making them more eco-friendly and kinder to your wallet.

According to the National Audubon Society, native plants also promote shelter for wildlife and support food systems. Native plants attract pollinators, which are responsible for 1 out of 3 bites of food we consume daily. With global temperatures rising, these naturally occurring plants have withstood fluctuations better than their non-native counterparts, maintaining biodiversity and the food web. Recently, the National Wildlife Federation recommended that yards include 50% to 70% native plants to enjoy the benefits they provide year-round.

The first photo was one in a series of seven that started by highlighting the plain, underwatered lawn present for the OP before taking steps to improve it. The following photos progressed by including tubs for soil before leaving them to establish themselves on the lawn, where they revealed themselves as the bright flower garden pictured in the final photo.

There are multiple lawn alternatives available when switching from a traditional lawn, such as using clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping. Homeowners can benefit from even having a partial lawn replacement, which requires little maintenance.

One user expressed how impressed they were with the result of the lawn by commenting: "This looks so much better than a yard."

Another user appreciated the OP's efforts in bringing the vibrant lawn to life by writing: "Nice work. Looks lovely."

