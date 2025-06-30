Homeowner met with warnings after sharing photo of tricky landscaping issue: 'A very short-term fix'

One homeowner faced a rocky truth after they found out the popular lawn product they used to mitigate weeds hardly did the job.

"Should I redo my rock garden with a new weed barrier?" the OP asked in the subreddit r/Gardening.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

They added that, over a year ago, they replaced their front garden with a rock garden. Despite the addition, the OP is still facing the wrath of weeds growing through the rocks.

"I believe the reason I have so many weeds coming is because the weed barrier they used is those cheap ones you get from Home Depot instead of the commercial grade ones I've seen others recommending," the OP hypothesized.

The post was inundated with suggestions to remove the lawn product altogether and instead try native plants.

One Redditor gave frank advice.

"As someone who just had to remove tons of these dumb rocks, with fabric that had broken down into the soil, please no," they pleaded. "Plant native plants, do not put down fabric, and hand pull or hire someone to hand pull."

Rock barriers have become pervasive among American gardens. However, these methods of keeping weeds out usually do more harm to your garden than good, culminating in a costly expense with little reward.

Using rocks in your garden can initially seem like a good idea, as it could be a natural solution. However, over time, they usually retain heat as well as trap water, which can both overheat and drown out your plants.

Instead of this lawn product, Redditors recommend that native plants are the best way to go. Native plants are always well-suited to the ecosystem you live in, so they can outcompete invasive plants as well as weeds. At the same time, they can make sure your garden is easier to tend to, save you money on water bills, and attract pollinators.

The commenters reminded the OP how much work will come from this kind of garden landscaping.

One wrote that "weed barriers are a very short-term fix," as "they decay and weeds can poke through, plus dirt accumulates on top of them and they become the perfect environment for new weed growth."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.