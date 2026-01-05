Homeowner shares before-and-after photos of major yard transformation: 'It's hard work'

"Hard work is the most gratifying."

Hard work really does pay off — especially in the garden.

This homeowner almost gave up on a native plant project, but they powered through planting to create a stunning side yard.

Gardener and TikToker Green.Thumb.Marissa (@trini_transplant) shared years of progress pictures, encouraging others to trust the process.

"Here's my gardening progress, so if you're unsure, frustrated, confused or anything else, keep going," they urge.

What began as a dirt patch transformed into a blooming, biodiversity strip of garden. Year four is underway, with Marissa planning several improvements for the side yard.

Marissa incorporated native plants alongside vegetables to enjoy the benefits of growing her own food and rewilding her yard.

Native plants are as easy to grow as they are stunning. Adapted to your zone, native plants are low-maintenance and require little to no weeding, watering, and fertilizing once established.

Native flowers help support pollinators, like bees and butterflies, which in turn help your fruits and vegetables grow. It's a win-win.

Native lawns will look different depending on your specific tastes and your home's location. Arid landscapes, for example, benefit most from xeriscaping, which usually incorporates gravel, rocks, and drought-tolerant plants like cacti, and can save homeowners a ton of money on water.

Even a simple switch, like ditching traditional grass for a native alternative like buffalo or clover, can bring in the same money-saving, planet-friendly benefits.

Native plant lawns and gardens may take some time to grow, but Marissa's yard is yet another example of how the process is worth it.

Viewers loved how the yard looked, and it inspired many others to keep going in their own gardens.

"Everything turned out beautifully," one user wrote.

"Love this," another commenter said. "Glad you didn't give up. It is hard work, but very rewarding."

"Hard work is the most gratifying. Beautiful and perfect garden," a third viewer agreed.

