Homeowner shares confusion over friend's 'baffling' landscaping job: 'It kills me'

A homeowner vented their annoyance about grass lawns after their friend cut down all the trees in their yard to create one giant landscape of grass.

According to the homeowner, their friend didn't want any trees because they think trees are "ugly" and "a lot of work."

"My friend has two acres of just grass and it kills me," the Redditor wrote.

What's even more frustrating is that their friend cuts the grass every 10 days with a gas-powered lawn mower, emitting harmful, planet-warming gases into the atmosphere.

Redditors discussed the environmental consequences of grass lawns and discussed how the friend's lawn could be put to better use.

"It kills me too. Actually it slowly kills all of us," one user wrote. "It kills the butterflies, the bees, the birds, the rivers and aquatic ecosystems, it kills the climate and the beauty."

"Baffling," another Redditor responded. "I don't think trees really add to yard work, either."

Contrary to popular belief, growing native plants in your yard instead of grass will actually save you time and money on lawn maintenance. Since native plants have adapted to the local environment, they conserve water and can withstand harsh weather conditions.

After switching to a native plant lawn, you can save up to $275 on water, $50 on fertilizer, and $50 on pesticides and weed control each year.

Compared to grass yards, native plant lawns are also better for the environment. When you grow native plants in your yard, you eliminate the need to use gas-powered lawn equipment.

Native plants also attract key pollinators, such as bees and butterflies, which promote the health of the ecosystem.

"This begs to be a clover and wildflower meadow," one user commented.

"That could be such a sweet garden," another wrote.

