Gardener shares before-and-after photos after transforming yard to attract wild visitors: 'I hope you enjoy it'

This homeowner decided to upgrade their yard into an effortlessly lush pollinator paradise.

In Northern Minnesota, a Redditor posted on the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit to share how they transformed a drab, patchy lawn into a verdant grove of native plants. "Whatcha got going in there," one commenter asked.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Too much probably!" joked the OP. "I have had such an issue with grackles eating my seedlings over the years that I overplanted on purpose. I have the songbird mix and dry-mesic prairie mix from Minnesota Native Landscapes Corp and just chaos planted everything."

The OP is referring to seed mixes of native Minnesota plants. According to the Minnesota Native Landscapes Corp, which advocates for native plants by selling seed mixes specifically designed for the various habitats of the state. The songbird mix is "designed to improve forage and habitat for MN native songbirds." The OP also used the prairie mix, which "contains iconic tallgrass prairie species like Big Bluestem and Indiangrass, as well as over 15 species of forbs."

"So far I've been able to identify some milkweed, goldenrod, coneflower, and a few legumes. Can't wait to see them flower," said the OP. "I bought this house [at the] end of May so I was a little late getting them in - hoping everyone goes to seed before the snow comes!"

There are many ways to incorporate native plants into your yard, from careful, curated gardening to a wild and lush field of wildflowers like this OP. Natural lawns aren't always tall grasses; you can also plant clover, buffalo grass, or a tapestry lawn - all good options for preserving open space for lounging, playing with pets, or children.

Native plants and natural lawns are also a time-saving upgrade. The plants you would choose to rewild your lawn have specific attributes that help them to survive in your microclimate. This helps them survive and thrive with minimal extra watering, fertilizing, or mowing. This helps save time and money.

"I'm sure it's going to be beautiful," said one commenter.

"I know how much work you have done and I applaud you for it. Good job. I hope you enjoy it," said one supporter.

The OP's excitement and hopes for their beautiful, eco-friendly lawn upgrade were palpable, "this patch (and future patches) are like the number one reason I wanted to own a house and get out of apartment living. It's fun to live the dream!"

