Gardener shares impressive progress photo after year of turning lawn into field of flowers: 'This is so pretty'

Revamping your lawn or growing a flower bed can be a long process, and it's encouraging to see others' success stories. One gardener impressed folks on the internet with their beautiful native plants.

The r/NativePlantGardening community on Reddit is a supportive place to share your triumphs and tribulations while creating the garden of your dreams. Folks on this page are vying for fewer traditional grass lawns and more pollinator-friendly habitats. One new gardener posted an exciting update after just one year of growth.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post shares a lovely photo of a thriving garden of tall yellow flowers. "We didn't expect flowers in the first year but I guess the black-eyed Susans are happy!" the poster said above the picture.

Also in the picture is a small sign that reads "Prairie in Progress." This sign appears to have accompanied seeds from a native plant seller with a history of advocacy called Prairie Moon Nursery. "We got a seed mix from Prairie Moon and planted it in March," the OP added in the comments.

Black-eyed Susan (Rudbeckia hirta) is a popular native plant that comes back year after year. It is native to the United States, with its primary habitat east of the Rocky Mountains, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

While there is an upfront cost to revamping your yard with native plants or natural lawns such as clover or buffalo grass, you are likely to recoup those costs after a couple of years, as you can save hundreds of dollars on lawn maintenance, including by using far less water.

Rewilding your lawn with more native plants can also support your local ecosystem and bring beneficial insects into your yard by providing food and shelter. Pollinators have been on a decline over the past several decades because of many factors, including loss of habitat. "As of June 15, 2020, there are more than 70 species of pollinators currently listed as endangered or threatened," the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service found.

Flower lovers were impressed with the OP's yard and its vibrant display of color.

"This is so pretty," one person wrote.

Another commented: "Rudbeckia hirta was the first plant I grew from seed. It holds a special place in my gardens."

"It's my dream to have an area this size to convert someday!" someone else said. "This makes me so happy."

