Expert reveals the most important plant homeowners should prioritize adding to their lawns: 'My mind is blown'

"We need to make room for these."

While dandelions are everywhere in the United States, there's a group of wildflowers that homeowners and landowners should be focused on cultivating instead.

Conservationist and forester Kyle Lybarger (@nativehabitatproject) took to Instagram to explain the importance of the issue.

Lybarger identifies a field blanketed in spring beauties as he starts the video. Spring beauties are native to over 30 states, he says, stressing the importance of these native plants over other options that aren't as good for the country's thousands of types of bees.

"Without native wildflowers, we don't have native pollinators," Lybarger says.

Lybarger clarifies that there are dandelions that are native to the U.S. However, the common yellow ones that we're most familiar with come from Europe and are favorites of European honey bees.

Dandelions aren't considered an invasive species or bad for most American ecosystems, according to the James River Association. However, Lybarger points out that native species, such as the bluet, which he shows on-screen, are better.

"We need to make room for these plants in our yards. These things were here first," Lybarger concludes.

Pollinators are essential for plant reproduction and maintaining ecological balance. When bees cannot pollinate, the entire ecosystem can be affected, with fruits and vegetables at risk. Planting native flowers like Lybarger suggests can also allow homeowners to access the benefits of native plants.

Those include reduced maintenance, lower water bills, and support for local ecosystems. Options for a low-maintenance lawn replacement include native plants, clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping. Even a partial lawn replacement can allow homeowners to enjoy these advantages and do their part in supporting local pollinators.

Lybarger's message was well received by commenters, many of whom were unaware that dandelions were non-native.

"My mind is blown right now," one user responded. "How did I go 33 years of my life thinking dandelions were native????"

"Please continue to promote species to replace American lawns," another commenter urged. "Most homeowners would be ok with a different front yard but don't know what to plant or why."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.