Homeowner shares incredible photos of 3-year 'dream backyard' project: 'This is inspirational'

"Everyone with a yard should do this."

A homeowner shared their stunning backyard transformation, taking it from plain to colorful with a variety of native plants.

In the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit, they shared a series of photos of their lush "backyard prairie" in Iowa. The addition of Bidens Aristosa plants gives the whole area a golden glow with its yellow flowers.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

They explained their yard has been a three-year project, adding that "it gets better/denser every year."

The original poster said their yard was "absolutely covered in pollinators this year, too," with at least 15 monarch butterflies spotted, higher than in years past.

The homeowner also plans to expand the flower varieties with the next planting season, as well as add a "wildlife pond" to further support pollinators and other garden visitors.

Native plants are the best way to attract pollinators like butterflies, as well as bees, birds, bats, and other animals.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Pollinators are absolutely crucial to the life cycle of so many plant species, with three-quarters of the world's flowering plants and 35% of crops relying on them for survival, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Allowing your yard to be wild again and embracing native plants is also easier on your wallet and time.

The OP shared in the comments that they take a "survival of the fittest mindset" for their yard, minimizing weeding and saving them time and effort. They opted to focus on flowers, but clover and buffalo grass are great low-maintenance ground-cover alternatives.

They also made sure to plant with their gardening zone in mind, as broken down by the USDA, which can help save on water by working within your local ecosystem.

Following the natural cycles of your area, like rainfall and overall weather patterns, can help save money on water and other resources for your yard or garden.

People in the comments were absolutely wowed by the lush, meadowy lawn.

"Wow!" one person wrote. "You did a beautiful job! This is inspirational."

"That is my dream backyard!" another added. "I currently have an all rock xeriscape that I am slowly converting."

The OP supported their goal, saying, "If you have the climate for it, it's much easier than I expected," noting the only hard part is the preparation.

"Everyone with a yard should do this," an amazed Redditor said.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.