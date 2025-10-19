Homeowner shares incredible photos of 3-year 'dream backyard' project: 'This is inspirational'

  • Home Home

by Audrey Brewer
A homeowner shared their stunning backyard transformation, taking it from plain to colorful with a variety of native plants.

In the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit, they shared a series of photos of their lush "backyard prairie" in Iowa. The addition of Bidens Aristosa plants gives the whole area a golden glow with its yellow flowers. 

They explained their yard has been a three-year project, adding that "it gets better/denser every year." 

The original poster said their yard was "absolutely covered in pollinators this year, too," with at least 15 monarch butterflies spotted, higher than in years past. 

The homeowner also plans to expand the flower varieties with the next planting season, as well as add a "wildlife pond" to further support pollinators and other garden visitors.

Native plants are the best way to attract pollinators like butterflies, as well as bees, birds, bats, and other animals. 

Pollinators are absolutely crucial to the life cycle of so many plant species, with three-quarters of the world's flowering plants and 35% of crops relying on them for survival, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture

Allowing your yard to be wild again and embracing native plants is also easier on your wallet and time. 

The OP shared in the comments that they take a "survival of the fittest mindset" for their yard, minimizing weeding and saving them time and effort. They opted to focus on flowers, but clover and buffalo grass are great low-maintenance ground-cover alternatives. 

They also made sure to plant with their gardening zone in mind, as broken down by the USDA, which can help save on water by working within your local ecosystem. 

Following the natural cycles of your area, like rainfall and overall weather patterns, can help save money on water and other resources for your yard or garden. 

People in the comments were absolutely wowed by the lush, meadowy lawn.

"Wow!" one person wrote. "You did a beautiful job! This is inspirational." 

"That is my dream backyard!" another added. "I currently have an all rock xeriscape that I am slowly converting." 

The OP supported their goal, saying, "If you have the climate for it, it's much easier than I expected," noting the only hard part is the preparation. 

"Everyone with a yard should do this," an amazed Redditor said.

