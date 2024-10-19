Homeowner shares before-and-after photos after using 'lasagna' method to transform front yard: 'It looks so much better now'

The homeowner said they've seen a huge uptick in pollinators in their yard since making the switch.

A happy homeowner showed off their newly native lawn, highlighting its incredible transformation in just a few short months.

In the before photo, the lawn is flat and patchy, with brown spots and struggling grass from a sod lawn. Their after photo, on the other hand, shows some thriving flowering bushes giving full coverage to their lawn space.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

In a comment, the homeowner explained they struggled to get the sod out, so instead they used a "lasagna" method, which involved laying "a single layer of cardboard down, followed by about 3-4 inches of mixed topsoil, compost, and manure, and then scattered seeds on top of that." They added that they had a short growing window but pulled off the regrowth in three months. They linked the seed mix they used, which included a huge variety of grasses, flowers, and forbs (aka herbs) and is actually branded as a "pollinator mix."

Attracting pollinators is one of the many benefits of switching to a native plant lawn or garden. Pollinators help everything from wild plants to crops by spreading pollen and helping ensure plant reproduction and can include anything from bees to birds to bats.

The homeowner said they've seen a huge uptick in pollinators in their yard since making the switch, including "western honey bee, common eastern bumble bee, tri-colored bumblebee, and transverse-banded flower fly" and said they're hoping for dragonflies and butterflies soon too.

Native lawns are also beneficial to the environment because they require less water compared to traditional grasses and less maintenance, like mowing. Options like clover and buffalo grass are quick-growing, easy alternatives, and you can learn more about the best ways to transition your lawn with The Cool Down's Guide to rewild your lawn.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

People in the comments were loving the revived look of the lawn, with one person writing, "It looks so much better now."

🗣️ If you were to switch from a grass lawn to a more natural option, which of these factors would be your primary motivation?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

In response to another person calling their lawn "nice," the homeowner proudly joked, "I'm like a home depot dad every morning inspecting the crops."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.