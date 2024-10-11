Homeowner shares beautiful transformation photos after tearing out part of lawn: 'That looks like hope against extinction'

A proud homeowner shared beautiful photos highlighting the healthy native plants growing in their yard. Instead of growing a full grass lawn, they decided to turn some of their yard into a space for native plants to grow.

While the homeowner does have some grass lawn in their yard for playing outside, even that area is a mix of clover and other plants, according to the Redditor.

"We also have huge patches of moss (instead of grass) in the shadier areas and I love it!" wrote the homeowner. "It's so pretty and feels like an outdoor carpet."

Redditors were impressed with the vibrant native plant blooms in the homeowner's lawn.

"That looks like hope against extinction to me," wrote one user.

"This is beautiful. I think this is similar to how mine would look if I were able to kill it but my landlord would kill me lol," commented another Redditor.

"Awww I love goldenrod!" responded one user. "Time to make tea and dye some wool!"

Switching to a native plant lawn saves you time and money on lawn maintenance. Compared to grass lawns, native plant lawns conserve water, reducing your total water bill.

Since native plants have adapted over the years to their natural environment, they also don't require the constant use of fertilizers to grow healthy. Each year, you can save hundreds of dollars on water, fertilizer, pesticides, and weed control after switching to a native plant lawn.

Growing natively in your yard not only helps your wallet but also promotes the health of the local ecosystem. The yard can attract key pollinators, such as bees and butterflies, which are essential for protecting our food supply. Birds also rely on native plants for food and foraging sites.

Redditors continued to discuss the diverse native plants the homeowner is growing in their yard.

"Goldenrod is freakin' sweet," wrote one user.

"Agreed!" responded the Redditor who shared the post. "Beautiful late season flower, so important for the pollinators."

