Homeowner shares stunning photo of unconventional front yard: 'Gorgeous'

A sea of green documented on the r/NativePlantGardening Reddit forum reminds gardeners how captivating native landscaping can be.

One Reddit user commented: "I love it! If even half of the population did this, there would be so much life everywhere."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Indeed, with community gardens, cemeteries, and homeowners' front yards, native gardening is injecting new life into spaces. Native plants create a healthy ecosystem for pollinators and animals, while reducing air, water, and soil pollution.

One of the biggest appeals of native gardening is its affordability. Not only do native plants encourage the stability of a garden, but they also reduce the hazards posed by invasive plants, which ultimately cost far more to control as they outcompete healthy plants.

Meanwhile, native gardens require less work to maintain. Once settled, native plants benefit from pollinators, healthy soil, and water retention, meaning less spending on fertilizers, maintenance, and water bills.

A study by the Environmental Protection Agency found that over 20 years, the cumulative cost of maintaining a prairie or wetland is $3,000 per acre compared to $20,000 per acre for non-native turf grasses, as cited by the American Society of Landscape Architects.

The environmental benefits are also imperative. Saving money on fertilizers, maintenance, and water also means preserving resources for a sustainable, self-sustaining ecosystem. Pollinators, whose populations have been declining in recent years, are supported by native plants, meaning entire communities can benefit from natural landscaping.

As a bonus, native gardens are glorious. The original poster showcased this plainly with their beautiful native landscaping.

Redditors could not help but praise the OP for their astounding garden.

"Gorgeous! Good job," one wrote.

One commenter inspired by the post revealed they want to put in the work to rewild their own garden: "Want to eventually turn my front yard into something similar!"

