Landscaper shares stunning before-and-after footage of garden transformation: 'Keep up the great work'

"I can't wait to see what this looks like next year when it's all filled out!"

Landscape designer KJ (@goldenstatenatives) recently shared a stunning native garden transformation on TikTok.

The before-and-after footage showed how an unassuming barbecue area turned into an oasis. KJ populated the side of the California client's home with a bewildering range of native plants.

"Her space gets max 3 hours of direct sunlight," KJ wrote in the caption. "Her garden space is on the western side of her home but in between two very tall buildings. Although sun is minimal, you can still have beautiful native plants. I can't wait to see what this looks like next year when it's all filled out!"

In the narrow space, KJ planted paprika common yarrow, coyote mint, hummingbird sage, island alum root, yerba buena, common yarrow, firecracker showy island snapdragon, fragrant pitcher sage, pink honeysuckle, and fiesta marigold monkeyflower.

Putting the time into carefully considering plants to grow is vitally important if homeowners want to avoid accidentally spreading invasive species. This happens often enough, since garden stores will still openly sell exotic plants.

Without the checks and balances they evolved with, these invasive species can quickly take over a yard. These invasives exacerbate biodiversity decline and can even do damage to your home.

Planting native gardens does more than just make an area beautiful. Since these plants evolved for local ecosystems, they're low-maintenance. That means less time and money spent watering them. It also means that wildlife can benefit the most from these plants. This is especially true of pollinators, which desperately need all the help they can get.

KJ's TikTok followers were blown away by the native garden transformation.

"Keep up the great work," said one community member.

"My snapdragon doesn't do well in my part sun garden, I think this species needs more sun. However Western Columbine LOVES my garden," replied another.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.