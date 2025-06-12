Realtor issues warning on overlooked danger that every homebuyer should look out for: 'Has been known to cause structural damage'

"Days before completion, I visited the property one last time for an inspection."

A recent video on Instagram showed prospective home buyers how important it is to keep your eyes peeled when you check out a new property and why you should familiarize yourself with your area's invasive plants.

Property investor James Coupland (@jamesproperty_) shared his experience from a property deal in the United Kingdom.

"This is Japanese knotweed, a destructive plant found in the U.K., which has been known to cause structural damage to the foundations of properties," he explains.

Knotweed is a notorious invasive plant — a species growing outside its native range that spreads so quickly and destructively that it can destroy whole ecosystems. In this case, it's also known for property damage because of how incredibly aggressive it is.

Apparently, Coupland was unfortunate enough to find it at a foreclosed property he'd already made an offer on.

"Days before completion, I visited the property one last time for an inspection," he reveals. "To my surprise, I saw this in the back garden through the kitchen window, which wasn't there a month ago on my original viewing.

"Not knowing at the time, I researched the plant and recognized the heart-shaped leaves, which came back as Japanese knotweed. This invasive plant can grow up to a height of 10 centimeters [almost 4 inches] per day, hence why I didn't see it on my original viewing. And if you let this spread, you can get a prison sentence for up to two years and a £5,000 ($6,750) fine."

Coupland's case is a cautionary tale but also a success story. Armed with the knowledge of what he was facing, he negotiated the £55,000 sale price of the house down to £47,000 ($63,500) — a savings of about $10,800. He then used a quarter of that amount to establish a 10-year treatment plan for the knotweed.

Having done his research, he shared tips for getting rid of knotweed in the video description. Besides herbicide, he recommended excavation and root barriers.

"Keep an eye out for this invasive plant on your property viewings," he says. "... Digging up your garden is another way with the aim of completely removing the knotweed and its roots. Although this can be costly — but for peace of mind, you will have removed it!

"... Barrier membranes can be installed vertically or horizontally within the ground, preventing the roots from getting to your home. Similar to the excavation method, this way can become costly."

Commenters were grateful for the warning. "Wow! Thank you! Thought it was a lovely bush!" said one surprised user.

"My dad spent years trying to get rid of Japanese knotweed," said another commenter.

