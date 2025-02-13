  • Home Home

Designer announces launch of revolutionary new tool that could help solve widespread gardening problem: 'This is incredible'

"You're making dreams come true over here!"

by Jamie Speka
Photo Credit: iStock

A new gardening tool is completely changing the game for gardeners worldwide. Native Garden Planner is an incredible tool that allows you to plan, build, and visualize a vibrant ecosystem of native plants right in your backyard. The tool also helps you "select region-appropriate species, ensure proper spacing, and create a garden that thrives."

"A couple of months ago I posted this preview of a tool I was working on to plan a native plant garden, and I just wanted to come back and announce that it is officially live!" the original poster wrote in the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit. 

The OP explained the reasoning for the tool: "After scouring the web for good garden-planning tools when I was building my garden this spring, I scrapped together an idea for a 'native garden planner' app that would make it easy to browse existing native plants in my region (filtered by sun, etc. requirements), drag them around my garden bed in a scaled workspace, and quickly toggle to see what the images of the plants would look like next to each other."

After asking if this was a tool that gardeners would be interested in, the OP was welcomed with a resounding "Yes." Now that the tool has been launched, it has been helping homeowners plot their natural gardens everywhere.

"This is addictive!" said one commenter. They even went so far as to ask if they could donate to the designer to support their work. "I want you to be successful and expand to more plants, ecoregions, and layouts," they explained

Native plant gardening is overtaking the gardening world. Thanks to recent trends that are said to have developed during the pandemic, gardeners are choosing to build their natural ecosystems to support pollinators, groundwater, and the health of themselves and the environment. As an added benefit, rewilding cuts down on how much maintenance is required while saving homeowners money on water bills. 

Commenters were inspired by the new revolutionary design tool.

"This is incredible and I can't wait to try it out!" wrote one. "I have stacks of hand-drawn plans and plant lists from the beds I installed in the fall." 

Others were interested in seeing the tool expanded to even more corners of the globe, like Australia and Alaska

All around, the tool is loved by all.

As one commenter wrote: "You're making dreams come true over here!"

