Woman thrilled by discovery after opening mystery box purchased from thrift store: 'I never imagined it would be this good'

"It just kept getting better and better as I dug down."

A woman got what some crocheters might call the score of a lifetime in a $20 mystery box: hundreds of dollars worth of yarn.

In a post on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, one Redditor shared her experience with this ultimate mystery find, including several pictures of the high-quality yarn.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The large box contained 177 skeins of yarn, which she displayed on her couch for all to see. She explained in the photos' captions that there were multiple colors and types of yarn, including alpaca, mohair, and hand-spun wool.

In a comment, the finder said she's a crocheter who prefers using secondhand yarn to help the environment. But while a glance at the box showed her it might be worth the $20, it turned out to be even better than she expected.

"I never imagined it would be this good," she said of the yarn haul. "... It just kept getting better and better as I dug down."

Thrifting offers many benefits, including saving money on everyday items or, in this case, materials you can use for hobbies. Finding hidden valuables in unassuming places makes it easy to save (or earn) money as you thrift.

Other people have had similar luck when thrifting, including someone who found an expensive watch inside a coat pocket. Another person found a set of sterling silver silverware inside a vintage box.

People in the comment section were thrilled about the woman's yarn-filled find.

One person wrote: "That's some quality stuff. … $20 is still a steal for that volume."

Another user described how they felt while reading the post: "Imagining the joy and wonder at uncovering each new surprise is making me so smiley."

Plus, the more you thrift, the less stuff sits in a landfill.

As another commenter summarized: "This is what I love about thrifting. … It's about something going to another person who is truly enriched by having it - instead of being thrown in the trash."

