Shopper thrilled after opening mystery bag purchased from local thrift store: 'Full of stunners'

"So happy it came with the paperwork."

Thrifting is a great way to stumble upon valuable items for just a fraction of the cost.

One fun way to enhance your thrift shopping experience is to purchase a mystery bag. Some thrift stores put different items together in a surprise bag, so when shoppers purchase the bag at a discounted rate, they don't know what's inside.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A Redditor recently shared their lucky finds after purchasing a mystery bag. Inside were several different jewelry pieces, some of which were 24-karat gold-plated.

"My mystery bag was full of stunners," wrote the original poster.

Redditors were in awe of the quality and quantity of pieces inside the thrifter's mystery bag.

"Omg I LOVE those pre-Columbian replica pieces," commented one user.

"I believe the company only ran for 1-2 decades as well, so happy it came with the paperwork otherwise I may not have even looked twice," the OP replied.

As this post reveals, thrift shopping is a great way to find unique items at affordable prices. Some thrifters are even lucky enough to find valuable items hidden in the pockets of their thrifted purchases, potentially making money off their thrifted finds.

Even if you don't find bonus items hidden inside your thrifted pieces, shopping secondhand is still an easy way to save money down the line. By swapping just half of your yearly purchases with secondhand items, you can save up to $100 each year.

Plus, the secondhand market is growing. According to a report by Capital One, the thrift and resale market is steadily increasing and is expected to be worth $73 billion by 2028.

Thrift shopping isn't just beneficial for your wallet, though. It's also a simple way to help the planet. By purchasing secondhand items rather than new products, you not only keep unnecessary items out of landfills but also reduce the energy demand for manufacturing new products.

Redditors continue to discuss the OP's lucky find.

"Love the jewelry!" wrote one user.

"The precolumbian jewelry replicas are GORGEOUS," added another Redditor.

