Shopper thrilled after finding 'gorgeous' item with $3 price tag at thrift store: 'Stunning'

Sometimes, thrift store finds are a walk down memory lane. One thrift shopper shared their stunning find with the r/Thrifting community on Reddit, and a few of the commenters seemed to recognize the decorative piece from decades ago.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Found this gorgeous mirror for $3," the original poster wrote, attaching a picture of a large, wooden-framed mirror with a pink and blue floral decal on the mirror's surface. The thrifted mirror appeared in excellent condition, making it quite the steal for only $3.

"I think my folks had something similar in the 90's. It looks familiar," one user wrote. Another user commented: "We had this exact one in the 90s."

The beauty of shopping at thrift stores is that, unlike shopping at big-box retailers, you're shopping a curated collection of pre-loved items — each originally chosen by someone who once found it special.

Vintage or antique items also tend to be of better quality because of the craftsmanship involved, compared to the mass-produced items we have today. Vintage items hold up better and thus require less frequent replacing.

Oftentimes, thrift stores are a much more economical option for purchasing everyday necessities or household needs, compared to buying things brand-new, which means you could furnish your home for much less.

One lucky thrift shopper found a vintage Le Creuset brand pan — whose cookware often sells for hundreds of dollars — for just $6.99. Another shopper found a nearly $200 espresso machine for only $12 at the thrift store.

Shopping secondhand extends the life of already-produced items, keeping them out of the landfill. Buying used goods also helps conserve the energy and natural resources needed to produce new products and transport them to consumers.

If you have any old or unwanted clothes or items sitting idly at home, consider recycling them with programs like Trashie's Take Back Bag or donating them to local secondhand shops for someone else to enjoy.

"Beautiful find, art deco and French inspired," one commenter said.

"Stunning," another commenter wrote.

