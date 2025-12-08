Homeowner receives warning after mysterious unsolicited package arrives in mail: 'Destroy them'

"I would not plant any seed if you don't know where it came from or what it may be."

Redditors did not mince their words when a homeowner inquired about what to do with the contents of a mysterious package.

The images, posted to r/plants, show a pair of unidentified seeds that the original poster mentioned came in the mail without any information. The original poster asked for help to identify them and, "How shall I start them: dirt or water? In what orientation, please?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

The responses were unequivocal. "DO NOT PLANT," warned one user, and another went a little further, saying, "Destroy them."

Other comments pointed out that because the package was unsolicited, it was probably part of a brushing scam. The United States Postal Inspection Service explains that a brushing scam is when a person is sent a package they did not order, and the sender uses their name and address as a verified buyer so they can write a fake review.

Aside from being an unwitting participant in fraud, the seeds present an additional danger: they could easily be from an invasive species. Planting non-native flora can have devastating consequences for the ecosystem.

Indeed, many of the most destructive invasive plants in the United States were deliberately introduced. Species like English ivy, bamboo, and buckthorn were all established by careless gardeners centuries ago and will likely never be fully eradicated.

That's why it's crucial to be mindful of the plants used for gardens. Rewilding a yard with native plants not only benefits the ecosystem by aiding pollinators and offering a habitat for other useful and delightful critters, but they're a lot easier to maintain. Equally, upgrading to a natural lawn means less water usage and eliminates the need for chemicals to control weeds and pests.

The other replies supported the blunt warnings at the top of the thread. One reply sagely cautioned, "I would not plant any seed if you don't know where it came from or what it may be."

Another said, "This is how an invasive species is introduced into our habitat."

