  • Home Home

Gardener shares centuries-old technique for thriving plants with low effort: 'You have less work in the garden'

"This is the perfect combination."

by Amy Boyington
"This is the perfect combination."

Photo Credit: TikTok

Noticing mushrooms growing in your garden? Your first instinct might be to remove unsightly fungi, but a TikToker explained why you shouldn't. Leave them in place, and you might just grow a healthier garden.

The scoop

TikToker That Girl Who Grows (@thatgirlwhogrows) said that if you see mushrooms in your garden, leave them alone. They're a byproduct of the hügelkultur gardening method, which uses raised garden beds filled with organic material and soil. It's a low-maintenance way to garden that also conserves water and improves the soil.

@thatgirlwhogrows 🍄‍🟫 Hügelkultur = healthier soil + less work. This regenerative gardening method feeds your plants naturally for years while building a thriving ecosystem. #OrganicGardening #GardenHacks #Gardening #BeginnerGardener #TikTokLearningCampaign ♬ Simple Life - Daniela Mlčúchová

In the video, the TikToker demonstrated how to fill a raised bed with materials like logs, leaves, and other organic matter she can find. "This is the perfect combination for mushrooms," she said. In other words, if mushrooms sprout in your hügelkultur garden, you're doing it right.

How it's helping

Mushrooms also play an important role in keeping your garden healthy.

Hügelkultur has been around for centuries, but many gardeners are only catching onto its benefits now. This method is designed to make gardening easier, as it essentially creates its own mini ecosystem.

Here's how it works: Organic material, like mushrooms, breaks down within the soil of your raised garden bed. As the materials decompose, they slowly release nutrients back into the soil and feed your plants. Decaying wood also absorbs excess moisture, conserving water and reducing how often you need to water your garden.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently

Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems.

With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products.

"Nature does the fertilizing for you, which means you have less work in the garden," says the OP. 

Natural fertilizing processes like this can help you save money on gardening tools and water. You can also avoid using synthetic gardening amendments, since your raised bed has everything it needs to thrive.

Some research shows that people who garden are healthier than those who don't. The hügelkultur can be a simple way to grow your own food and support your well-being.

Of course, gardening is great for the planet, too. Homegrown food reduces the need for mass-produced, store-bought, and globally shipped produce that often requires heavy packaging and long-distance transportation.  

Would you want a garden that can take care of itself?

Sign me up 👍

Depends on the price 🤔

No — that ruins the fun ☹️

I don't like gardening ❌

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

What everyone's saying

Commenters on the TikTok hack video were impressed, with some thanking the OP for sharing and others agreeing that it really works.

"We tried it for the first time this past spring," said one, adding, "It made a big difference."

Another commented: "Thank you for teaching."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.




Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x