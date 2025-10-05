Gardener shares centuries-old technique for thriving plants with low effort: 'You have less work in the garden'

Noticing mushrooms growing in your garden? Your first instinct might be to remove unsightly fungi, but a TikToker explained why you shouldn't. Leave them in place, and you might just grow a healthier garden.

The scoop

TikToker That Girl Who Grows (@thatgirlwhogrows) said that if you see mushrooms in your garden, leave them alone. They're a byproduct of the hügelkultur gardening method, which uses raised garden beds filled with organic material and soil. It's a low-maintenance way to garden that also conserves water and improves the soil.

In the video, the TikToker demonstrated how to fill a raised bed with materials like logs, leaves, and other organic matter she can find. "This is the perfect combination for mushrooms," she said. In other words, if mushrooms sprout in your hügelkultur garden, you're doing it right.

How it's helping

Mushrooms also play an important role in keeping your garden healthy.

Hügelkultur has been around for centuries, but many gardeners are only catching onto its benefits now. This method is designed to make gardening easier, as it essentially creates its own mini ecosystem.

Here's how it works: Organic material, like mushrooms, breaks down within the soil of your raised garden bed. As the materials decompose, they slowly release nutrients back into the soil and feed your plants. Decaying wood also absorbs excess moisture, conserving water and reducing how often you need to water your garden.

"Nature does the fertilizing for you, which means you have less work in the garden," says the OP.

Natural fertilizing processes like this can help you save money on gardening tools and water. You can also avoid using synthetic gardening amendments, since your raised bed has everything it needs to thrive.

Some research shows that people who garden are healthier than those who don't. The hügelkultur can be a simple way to grow your own food and support your well-being.

Of course, gardening is great for the planet, too. Homegrown food reduces the need for mass-produced, store-bought, and globally shipped produce that often requires heavy packaging and long-distance transportation.

What everyone's saying

Commenters on the TikTok hack video were impressed, with some thanking the OP for sharing and others agreeing that it really works.

"We tried it for the first time this past spring," said one, adding, "It made a big difference."

Another commented: "Thank you for teaching."

