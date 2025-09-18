Gardener shares simple hack to grow seemingly endless supply of popular produce: 'I've been doing this for years'

Green onions are one of those kitchen staples that seem to disappear just when you need them. But what if you never had to buy them again?

TikToker KG (@KGrarebreed) shared a simple and effective hack that keeps your green onions growing — and even helps other plants in your garden thrive.

The scoop

The trick? Don't toss those leftover roots. Instead, replant them.

As KG explains, after using your green onions, just cut off the roots a few inches above the white base and head out to the garden. KG plants them directly into a bed of soil where other vegetables will also be grown since green onions can be great companion plants.

Bonus: Pests aren't fans of green onions, either. Their strong smell helps deter common garden nuisances, making them a natural line of defense to protect your other crops.

How it's helping

This simple green onion hack packs a surprising punch when it comes to sustainability. By regrowing scraps instead of tossing them, you're cutting down on kitchen waste and reducing the demand for store-bought produce, which also means fewer plastic bags and less packaging.

Financially, it's a win as well. One bunch of green onions can keep producing for weeks, even months, saving you money on repeat grocery runs.

In the garden, they serve double duty by protecting other plants from pests naturally, reducing the need for chemical sprays. It's low effort, low cost, and high impact, the kind of hack that just makes sense.

Gardening offers a range of benefits for consumers, from saving money on fresh produce and enjoying better-tasting, homegrown food to boosting both mental well-being and physical activity. Environmentally, it supports biodiversity, reduces carbon pollution from food transport, and cuts down on plastic packaging waste.

What everyone's saying

Commenters showed their appreciation for the hack.

One user suggested an easy indoor alternative: "You can also put them in a sunny window inside your house in water and clear glass."

"I've been doing this for years," another chimed in.

An eager commenter added: "Thanks. Let me see if I can grow these! I'll be back!"

