Passerby shares photos of sought-after items found abandoned on curb: 'Excellent find'

Everyone has their preferred way of donating items. Some people arrange for pickups, and some people leave their items on the curb, hoping for someone to take it off their hands.

While the latter is often a method for large items, which can be expensive to move, it's common to find small boxes marked "free" that include pricey, rare items.

One lucky curbside shopper stumbled upon a set of mushroom decor that was likely over 25 years old. They posted their find in the r/Curbfind subreddit.

"Was told to post these here," the OP wrote alongside two images — one picture of the items on the curb at night and one in better lighting that showed their impeccable condition.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Secondhand shopping, or thrifting, can come in a variety of forms. You can shop at local thrift stores, buy online from secondhand marketplaces, attend clothing swaps, sift through curbside finds, and dive in public dumpsters.

While thrifting used to have a negative connotation, it has become more popular in the last decade because of shifts in social media, inflation, and awareness of the amount of resources the fashion industry uses. For example, a single cotton T-shirt requires up to 3,000 liters of water, and a pair of jeans can use up to 3,800 liters in its lifetime.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Thrifting has landed shoppers incredible deals, such as a vintage Coach bag for $15 and a vintage KitchenAid mixer for $40. Others who have tried dumpster diving, especially after the end of a college school year, have found thousands of dollars' worth of designer items.

Americans toss 82 pounds of clothing and 70 pounds of toys every year. Clearly, there is enough to go around, and it's kinder for the environment to extend the life of the items instead of adding them to landfills and having microplastics leach into waterways.

Redditors were excited to share in the OP's find.

"Best shopping is curb shopping! Excellent find!" one user exclaimed.

"I am so jealous! My grandparents had the set when I was a kid!" another said.

"A lot of people who thrift would go crazy for them if original. Lots of us had them in our family kitchens way back when. Awesome find!!" a third commented.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.