Farmers raise red flags as extreme weather decimates essential crop: 'It's heartbreaking to see'

Kashmir's cherry crops are in crisis, as erratic spring weather — including hailstorms and relentless rains — is wiping them out.

What's happening?

In Kashmir, cherry cultivation is more than just a way to create income. According to Kashmir Times, the art of cherry farming has been passed down through generations in some families, making it a legacy, as well.

However, Kashmir Times reported that, due to increasingly erratic spring weather, cherry cultivation may become a lost art.

For years, cherry farming has yielded fewer and fewer crops. One farmer, Jeelani Bhat, has 15 years of experience and previously harvested around 600 boxes of cherries a year, but now harvests about 400 boxes, he told Kashmir Times.

According to industry experts, cherry farmers saw a 75% reduction in crops in 2023 due to heavy rains that resulted in massive crop failures. In 2024, cherry farmers saw a 30% reduction in yields.

Not only has rain and hail wiped out crops, but the cherries that are left are stained and taste sour, resulting in them being sold for less.

As Bhat explained to Kashmir Times, "Cherries require timely watering, but the harsh weather and rains have left visible stains on the fruit. It's heartbreaking to see."

Additionally, many farmers are now paying their workers from savings, as they aren't earning enough income from farming to do so.

Why are fewer crops concerning?

As global temperatures rise, more and more extreme weather events, such as hailstorms and heavy rains, will continue to increase. As with the cherry crops in Kashmir, this is bad news for crops worldwide, as it could result in significantly decreased crop yields.

Fewer viable crops result in less food on the shelves, leading to food scarcity, as well as potentially increased prices for the remaining crops. Not only is that bad news for consumers, but decreased crops mean farmers may not make enough to continue farming.

Decreased crop yields affect the entire food supply chain, too. With fewer crops reaching the market, it means fewer workers and transporters are required, resulting in even more people losing jobs and income.

Overall, continual changes to the climate can lead to a host of problems in the agricultural and consumer worlds, in addition to wreaking havoc on ecosystems and food chains.

What's being done about cherry crops in Kashmir?

Some farmers have requested better pesticides and protective nets from the agricultural department, Kashmir Times reported, but these things have had minimal benefits.

Other farmers are transporting crops to different regions in the hope that those regions will provide suitable weather for the cherries. Meanwhile, a few farmers are switching to crops that are more viable for the increasingly extreme weather conditions in the region.

Farmers also hope that new innovations in agriculture will help and that the government will step in to take on a bigger role in mitigating the crisis.

