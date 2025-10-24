Expert gardener issues warning about common landscaping mistake: 'You do not want this'

A video on Facebook from an expert gardener shares some important arboreal info.

In the video, the gardener (Stack's Urban Harvest) warns fellow yard lovers of a common landscaping mistake that could cost them their trees.

"Volcano mulching" suffocates your tree, trapping moisture against the trunk and inviting rot, disease, and pests.... Posted by Stack's Urban Harvest on Saturday, September 20, 2025

"'Volcano mulching' suffocates your tree, trapping moisture against the trunk and inviting rot, disease, and pests," the user says in the caption.

The video shows the gardener pulling mulch away from the base of the tree. This exposes the root flare, which is made of the big, visible roots around the bottom of mature trees.

"Keep that root flare exposed," the user says in the video.

Mulch volcanoes are large piles of mulch — often volcano-like in shape — around the base of a tree or bush. Not only are they a waste of money and resources, but they can genuinely harm the plant.

"Organic matter can hold up to ten times its weight in moisture," the gardener says. "You do not want this up against your tree trunk."

Despite how bad they can be, mulch volcano sightings are surprisingly common. A Reddit user shared photos of a row of these mulch mounds, with one of the affected trees dead from the installation.

If you're seeking a less time-consuming and more eco-friendly way to maintain a vibrant yard, consider installing a native plant garden.

Native plants require less water and maintenance, reducing monthly bills and being better for the environment. In addition to requiring less work, they can be beautiful to look at, blending in with the surrounding ecosystem.

Another wise move is switching from turf to a native lawn. Using clover, buffalo grass, or other plants native to your area can make your lawn low-maintenance and eco-forward as well.

Native lawns create a healthier ecosystem for pollinators, which ultimately benefits everyone, as pollinators protect humans' food supply. You may even get some exciting pollinator guests once you install a native lawn.

