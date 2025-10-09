  • Home Home

Homeowner shares photo of all-too-common landscaping mistake: 'What is the best course of action?'

"I want to make sure I can do my best at fixing this issue."

by Christine Dulion
"I want to make sure I can do my best at fixing this issue."

Photo Credit: iStock

A homeowner approached the gardening community with questions about their landscaping project, particularly because they were dealing with damage caused by the previous owners. They shared a photo series revealing how one of the most common yard-care mistakes can actually really harm trees in the long run.

Posted to Reddit, the images show a mature tree that had clearly been struggling to breathe beneath a "mulch volcano" improperly placed by the home's previous tenants, who had also reportedly used paver rings. The tree's roots are curling up and out of the ground in a desperate attempt to escape the suffocating mound.

"I want to make sure I can do my best at fixing this issue."
Photo Credit: Reddit
"I want to make sure I can do my best at fixing this issue."
Photo Credit: Reddit

In the thread, the original poster asked for help. They explained: "I want to make sure I can do my best at fixing this issue. The tree still appears pretty healthy above the surface, but as these roots grow it is certain to face issues." 

They continued: "What is the best course of action? Should I cut the roots away that are above the flare? Only those that are growing up or circling? Leave those cuts exposed?"

Suffocating trees with excess mulch is a huge waste of time, water, and resources. Proper mulching — 2 to 4 inches of organic mulch spread in a wide diameter, leaving space around the base of the tree — can be good for tree health. But this kind of mulching, aka "mulch volcanoes," can prevent air from getting to the roots. It also traps moisture, which can lead to disease or rot, potentially even killing the tree. For homeowners, dead trees in the yard can be an expensive and potentially dangerous problem.

Mulch volcanoes also reduce a tree's ability to store carbon and provide shade, which are two benefits that help communities stay cooler and more resilient during heat waves.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save 25% on bestselling wellness products made from pure ingredients

Garden of Life’s clean vitamins and supplements are made with pure, whole-food ingredients to support your health and everyday wellbeing. You can boost your routine all without synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colors, binders, or fillers.

And for a limited time, get 25% off select Garden of Life products with code Back2Garden.

Learn more

Reddit users in the comments shared encouragement and practical tips, with one advising, "I would continue your excavations to get down as close to the flare as you're able. You can't really start making cuts until you remove as much soil from the entire mound as possible." 

They added: "Everything above the flare is subject to snipping or removal depending on size. The smaller fibrous roots you're uncovering will die back into the soil, so you don't need to concern yourself with those. … Folks really like seeing trees getting rescued, myself included."

What's the hardest thing about taking care of your yard?

Mowing the lawn 🏡

Controlling weeds 🌿

Keeping pests at bay 🐿️

I don't have a yard 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x