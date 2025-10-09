Homeowner shares photo of all-too-common landscaping mistake: 'What is the best course of action?'

"I want to make sure I can do my best at fixing this issue."

A homeowner approached the gardening community with questions about their landscaping project, particularly because they were dealing with damage caused by the previous owners. They shared a photo series revealing how one of the most common yard-care mistakes can actually really harm trees in the long run.

Posted to Reddit, the images show a mature tree that had clearly been struggling to breathe beneath a "mulch volcano" improperly placed by the home's previous tenants, who had also reportedly used paver rings. The tree's roots are curling up and out of the ground in a desperate attempt to escape the suffocating mound.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the thread, the original poster asked for help. They explained: "I want to make sure I can do my best at fixing this issue. The tree still appears pretty healthy above the surface, but as these roots grow it is certain to face issues."

They continued: "What is the best course of action? Should I cut the roots away that are above the flare? Only those that are growing up or circling? Leave those cuts exposed?"

Suffocating trees with excess mulch is a huge waste of time, water, and resources. Proper mulching — 2 to 4 inches of organic mulch spread in a wide diameter, leaving space around the base of the tree — can be good for tree health. But this kind of mulching, aka "mulch volcanoes," can prevent air from getting to the roots. It also traps moisture, which can lead to disease or rot, potentially even killing the tree. For homeowners, dead trees in the yard can be an expensive and potentially dangerous problem.

Mulch volcanoes also reduce a tree's ability to store carbon and provide shade, which are two benefits that help communities stay cooler and more resilient during heat waves.

Reddit users in the comments shared encouragement and practical tips, with one advising, "I would continue your excavations to get down as close to the flare as you're able. You can't really start making cuts until you remove as much soil from the entire mound as possible."

They added: "Everything above the flare is subject to snipping or removal depending on size. The smaller fibrous roots you're uncovering will die back into the soil, so you don't need to concern yourself with those. … Folks really like seeing trees getting rescued, myself included."

