Gardener shares stunning photo of unexpected visitor enjoying plants: 'Beautiful'

Nature is good at providing you with beautiful things. You can even increase those odds by using native plants, as one Redditor did, and they shared the beauty with their community.

A redditor posted a couple of images of a blue butterfly visitor in their yard in the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The images show a blue butterfly on a white plant.

The caption read, "I'm a little sad my goatsbeard is done blooming, it was a pollinator magnet for a stretch there! In Northern Virginia."

According to The Spruce, goat's beard is a perennial native to North America, Europe, and Asia and blooms mostly in the spring and summer. It's also excellent for attracting pollinators, such as butterflies, as you can see from the images.

Native plants have adapted to their environment, so they don't require much maintenance. It's one of the reasons to rewild your yard; it saves you time and money since they don't need as much water, fertilizers, or pesticides.

You can even use a native plant finder to find what's local to your area.

These plants are also great for attracting pollinators, which are vital for the ecosystem. Pollinators, such as butterflies, bees, and hummingbirds, move from plant to plant, pollinating them and enabling them to reproduce.

These pollinators are also crucial for the food you eat. According to the U.S Department of Agriculture, of the 1,400 crops grown for food and plant-based products, 80% require pollination.

In addition to native plants, you can also upgrade to a natural lawn. The Martha Stewart publication suggested a variety of options, including a gravel garden, xeriscaping, a clover lawn, and a rock garden.

In the comments, many Redditors were grateful for the images.

One user said, "Such a beautiful picture."

Another commented, "I love that butterfly."

