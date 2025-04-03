Gardener exposes widespread mistake damaging yards across the neighborhood: 'Those trees can't breathe'

On one of her daily dog walks, one gardener noticed that some trees in the neighborhood were freshly mulched but were done so incorrectly.

In a TikTok video, Divine Earth (@DivineEarthGardens) took the opportunity to share how this method of mulching could harm the trees instead of protect them.

The gardener said, "The mulch is piled up about six inches around the base of these trees. These are called mulch volcanoes, and they are not good for trees."

Mulch is used as a protective additive on top of soil to help retain moisture, prevent weeds, and protect tree roots, according to The Spruce. Some popular mulch choices include leaves, composted horse manure, composted wood chips or bark, and other organic materials.

Gardeners like to mulch garden beds throughout the warmer months — or the not-yet-freezing months, per The Spruce. Mulching in the spring can help flowerbeds stand out while curbing weeds. Mulching in the summer helps refresh mulch layers as organic materials break down. Mulching in the fall helps keep the soil ecosystem warm and prevents soil erosion during the harsher cold months — which appears to be the case in this gardener's TikTok video.

"Mulch volcanoes don't allow for air circulation. They can cause the bark of the tree to actually rot and fall off, and the excess moisture around the bark can increase the risk of pathogens," the gardener explained.

The roots, located at the base of a tree, help the tree source oxygen and water. Burying the roots under an excessive pile of mulch or soil can suffocate the roots — wasted mulch is expensive, too.

Similarly, stone tree rings prevent tree roots from growing and establishing, which could cause the tree's health to deteriorate.

Instead, when mulching, the mulch should only be a few inches tall — leaving the roots exposed enough to breathe — and be as level as possible.

"Your trees will thank you," the gardener wrote in the video's description.

Some homeowners use mulch to prevent weeds and improve the soil health of their garden beds. Planting a native plant lawn can also help achieve similar results as native plants outcompete invasive species for resources, and their deep root system helps stabilize the soil, preventing erosion. Native plants attract local pollinators, which are crucial to the human food supply.

As these plants are already acclimated to the local climate, native plant lawns require less water than lawns containing invasive species, saving you time and money on lawn maintenance and water bills. Buffalo grass and clover are two excellent lawn replacement options for homeowners wanting low-maintenance lawn covers.

"Those trees can't breathe!" one commenter remarked.

"Just watching this makes me feel like im wearing a turtleneck," another user wrote.

"If those are on city property, contact your Urban Forestry department to get it fixed!" a third commenter recommended.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.