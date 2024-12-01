Gardener learns warning signs of suffocation after noticing decline of trees: 'They're suffocating with how they're planted'

Puzzled by the decline of their green ash trees, one homeowner posted several photos to the r/Arborists subreddit to gather any helpful insights.

The photos show two young green ash trees with sparse yellowing and browning foliage. Each tree, positioned in the front and the back of the house, is surrounded by a stone ring at its base, providing root protection during landscaping.

"Both … began to lose leaves in large quantity about two weeks ago. I'm thinking because of the lack of rain we have had in Texas…," the OP shared.

Even with a reputation as one of the most adaptable ash species, per the North Carolina Extension Gardener Plant Toolbox, the green ash tree still needs water to survive and grow, like all trees. Besides the lack of water, the photos showed a few other glaring problems: covered root flares and the stone tree rings.

"They're suffocating with how they're planted," one commenter stated point blank.

Another commenter elaborated, "The root flare at the base of the trunk needs to be exposed and not buried like your tree. You are basically smothering the tree."

The root flare is where the roots attach to a tree's trunk and where roots get their oxygen from. In OP's photos, the trees' root flares are covered by mulch and surrounded by smaller competing foliage.

The same commenter continued, that stone tree rings "damage roots and compromise their growth."

Trees need ample space for their root systems to spread and to establish themselves securely. Green ash trees, particularly, have shallow, wide root systems that can spread up to 50 feet laterally, according to Bates College.

Stone tree rings may protect roots from landscaping damage but harm the tree's root system over time. Besides, what if you didn't need to mow so often?

Installing a native plant lawn with low-growing options such as buffalo grass and clover, even as a partial lawn replacement, could save you time and money on lawn maintenance.

Native plants also attract pollinators such as monarch butterflies that support healthy ecosystems and protect our food supply. Native plants, adapted to the region's climates, require less water daily, leading to lower water bills.

If you have a tree in your lawn like the OP, consider removing these "tree-killing tree rings," as one commenter described on the Reddit post.

"Stone tree rings are absolutely terrible for trees," one commenter declared.

