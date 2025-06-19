Landscape designer warns against common practice with harmful impacts: 'No reason for it'

"Hire companies that know what they're doing."

A landscaping design, build, and maintenance company gave a big thumbs down to a frequently seen gardening error.

On Instagram, Topiarius (@topiarius) posted a video in which the company CEO and co-owner shared a photo of a mulch volcano, giving it a literal thumbs down.

"I'm continually disheartened by this illusory fact: the mulch volcano," the caption said. "I've seen them around the world."

The post goes on with a bulleted list of why mulch volcanoes are so problematic, noting that it's a waste of money that will ultimately kill your tree.

"Hire companies that know what they're doing," the company warned, including a link to download "The Ultimate Guide" for more information.

Mulch volcanoes, much like landscaping fabric and artificial turf, come with a mountain of problems — pun intended. Landscapers have been known to use this tactic as a way to "steal your money."

As an unnecessary waste of resources, mulch volcanoes should be avoided to not only save money and labor, but the tree as well. An overabundance of mulch essentially smothers a tree as the roots search for oxygen and water

Mulch volcanoes are a prime example that too much of a good thing does exist. Over-mulching can also lead to disease and tree rot, ultimately deteriorating the overall health of a tree. Less is always more when it comes to mulching.

"Mulch the soil, not the tree," advised an urban forestry expert in a TikTok post.

Another way to save money while landscaping is to nurture native lawns. Rewilding with native plants, clovers, wildflowers, or vegetables will lower your water usage and stress levels. Natural lawns don't need as much fertilizer, pesticides, or herbicides as traditional yards because they thrive on their own.

Additionally, pollinators will love you for contributing to a healthier ecosystem for them to feed on. According to the USDA, some scientists estimate that one out of every three bites of food we eat exists because of pollinators like bees, butterflies, moths, beetles, and other insects.

Check out Audubon's Native Plant Database to find native plants and flowers in your area for a lawn makeover. If it feels intimidating, start with a small patch and grow from there.

