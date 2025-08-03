Expert issues warning over harmful impacts of common landscaping mistake: 'It is so sad'

If you consider yourself to be an avid landscaper, then you've probably already heard all about the hidden dangers of mulch volcanoes.

But if not, one professional landscaper offered up a quick and easy rundown on why they can be dangerous for the long-term health of any tree.

In a short video, sustainable horticulturist Warren Lewis (@warrenlewis_landscaping) explained the drawbacks of mulch volcanoes and why they should be avoided at all costs.

"Piling mulch up in a volcano year after year caused this poor maple tree in a shopping center parking lot to get very sick," noted a caption to the clip. "Carpenter ants moved into the cracked bark, which contributed to the declining health of this unfortunate tree even more. Let's spread awareness and keep mulch away from the trunk zone."

Mulch volcanoes can create a harmful environment for any tree. They can lead to bark decay, root suffocation, and increased susceptibility to pests and diseases. As seen in the Instagram post, mulch that is placed too close to the base of a tree can encourage carpenter ants to make their way over and go to town on its structure.

On top of increased amounts of pests, mulch volcanoes may also stunt a tree's growth. Instead of growing deep into the soil, roots may grow into the mulch layer, which can dry out quickly, especially during hot, dry periods.

As an eco-friendly alternative to over-mulching, maintaining a natural yard can support tree growth by focusing on creating a healthy ecosystem where trees can thrive. This can promote biodiversity and provide suitable soil conditions. Planting complementary native species can go a long way in attracting beneficial insects that support tree development.

In the comments section, a few users took the opportunity to share their own frustrations with the practice of mulch volcanoes.

"Saving this to show clients. Have quite a few clients who want to bury their trees with mulch or soil," revealed one commenter.

"Finally someone who tells the truth about mulch!" added a second user.

"It is so sad!" exclaimed another commenter.

