Landscaper shares video after spotting devastating mistake in community: 'Some companies do this on purpose'

"Thank you for sharing and educating."

Landscaper SYNKD (@synkd.io) posted a TikTok video showing a row of trees with their root flares severely buried in a ton of mulch –– aka volcano mulching.

"Some companies do this on purpose," one commenter said in disbelief.

"The mulch is piled too high for the trees to survive," the original poster predicted on the video.

Volcano mulching happens when an excessive amount of mulch is piled around the base of a tree in a volcano shape, culminating at the trunk.

The method of volcano mulching is bad for the tree. It can lock moisture against the trunk, causing rot and decay and making the tree vulnerable to insect infestation and diseases. The tree can also become dehydrated because the mulch can repel water away from the roots and limit the tree's oxygen intake.

When organic mulch is used properly –– in moderation and not right up to the trunk and over the roots of the tree –– it can help retain moisture in the soil, regulate soil temperature, suppress weeds, and reduce erosion caused by wind and rain. It can also improve soil health, as organic mulch breaks down over time and adds nutrients to the soil.

Using mulch properly supports the health of the tree and helps maintain the balance of the ecosystem. When coupled with planting a natural lawn and fostering a garden with native species, you can create a beautiful, low-maintenance yard that thrives with minimal need for fertilizers and equipment.

Creating a mulch volcano is also an expensive practice, with much money being wasted on materials that are hurting rather than helping.

Some home gardeners who commented on the TikTok video were thankful for the warning against building a mulch volcano, and other, more experienced, landscapers were just as bothered as the OP.

"Thank you for sharing and educating," one appreciative commenter said.

"Wow - that person can save 100's with far less mulch and this looks horrible … and kills the trees …" said another.

One lawn care provider pointed out that "Unfortunately some companies do this on purpose as a sales strategy to sell them new trees … when they die."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







