Expert gardener shares easy method for keeping pests away from tomato plants: 'Very informative'

Growing tomatoes at home is rewarding, but many gardeners struggle with low yields, pest damage, and transplant shock.

But TikTok creator Jamie (@nettlesandpetals) shared a clever solution to these issues.

#growingtomatoes #gardeningtips #companionplanting #vegetablegarden ♬ original sound - Nettles and Petals @nettlesandpetals How I Plant Tomatoes! 🍅🌱 It's an exciting day! I can finally plant my tomatoes and the many companion plants I interplant with them, now the last chance of frost has passed 😊🙌🏻 To get started, I measure out the bed and space my tomatoes at 45cm apart and dig a deep hole so I can add fresh compost underneath the plant as a little pocket of fertility. 🪱 I then water the hole to ensure the plants are well watered to minimise transplant shock, and tie a large loop in some strong garden twine which I place underneath the root ball of the plant so that it anchors it in place. ⚓️🌱 I remove any lower leaves from the plant to avoid them coming into contact with the soils surface, as I'll be planting it deep to promote a stronger root system. 💪🏻 Then fill the remaining space around the plant with more compost and firm it in creating a bowl shape that will direct water straight to the root zone of the plant. 💦🌱 I add a ring of organic straw mulch to help with water retention, then wrap the twine around the plant, which will act as a support for it to grow up and then tie it off with a simple slip knot. And now for the companions: First is the marigolds, adding colour, drawing in predatory insects and helping to deter common pests. 🌼 Then basil which is a classic culinary pairing for tomatoes, and it also helps deter pests with its strong scent. 🌱 Next is French Bush beans which fix nitrogen and don't take up much space on the edge of the bed. 🫘 I then plant sweet Alyssum, which much like the marigolds attracts predatory insects and has a very strong scent much like honey. 🌸 And lastly I plant chives at the back of the bed, as they deter common pests such as spider mites, with their strong scent. 🧅 And that's the bed all planted up and my tomatoes are now well and truly pest proofed. ✋🦟🐛 So what do you plant with your tomato plants? 😊🍅🌱 #tomatoplant

The scoop

In the video, Jamie shows step-by-step how to plant each tomato. First, dig an 18-inch-deep hole and add fresh compost to the bottom for fertility. Then, water the hole.

Next, they tie a loop of sturdy twine under the plant's root ball to anchor it and remove any bottom leaves. By planting the tomato deep and trimming the low leaves, it develops a strong underground stem and deep roots.

The gardener then fills the rest of the hole with compost, mounding the soil into a small bowl shape that funnels water directly to the roots. A ring of organic straw mulch around each plant holds in moisture.

Jamie wraps the twine around the tomato stem and ties a slipknot, providing a ready-made support for the growing vine. This setup keeps the tomatoes safe, with the user stating at the end of the video, "Now my tomatoes are truly pest-proofed."

The tomato plants are surrounded by beneficial herbs and flowers. Marigolds border the bed, adding color and attracting predatory insects to deter pests. Basil is planted nearby; its strong scent masks the odors of tomatoes and repels bugs while also making for a classic culinary pairing.

French bush beans are planted at the edges; they fix nitrogen and don't crowd the tomato roots. Sweet alyssum fills gaps; it also attracts beneficial insects with its honey scent. Lastly, chives grow along the back of the planters; their strong oniony scent deters mites and other common tomato pests.

Each companion plant is chosen for its pest-control or soil-building properties and minimal competition with the tomato.

How it's helping

The biggest payoff is bigger, healthier harvests with less waste. By planting tomatoes deeply in compost and anchoring them, seedlings suffer less transplant shock and grow stronger, resulting in more plants surviving and fruiting.

Studies show that gardeners often eat more vegetables, resulting in higher fiber intake, and get more exercise than non-gardeners. Additionally, community gardeners report lower stress and greater well-being.

For gardeners, this hack also saves time and money. You can skip pricey pesticides and unhealthy fertilizers by using compost and companion plants. In fact, companion planting is a form of pest control that relies on natural bug repellents — a method that harnesses nature's own defenses.

There are also significant environmental benefits to gardening hacks like this one. Home gardening reduces supermarket transport pollution and excess packaging.

By avoiding synthetic chemicals, this approach helps protect pollinators and maintain water quality. In short, this tomato-planting tip boosts yields and savings for growers while also supporting the planet through environmentally friendly gardening practices.

What everyone's saying

Viewers and fellow gardeners took to the comments to share their love for this hack, with one commentator saying, "Protect this smart gardener at all costs."

Another chimed in, "Very informative."

