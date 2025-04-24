Homeowner warned after sharing photo of problematic landscaping: 'Hopefully this was done only relatively recently'

"Should have never been mounded up in the first place."

Mulching benefits trees and shrubs, but only if done correctly. Piling it in a mound around the base of the tree can cause more harm than good.

"Should I remove this mound around the tree? It's about 18 inches high," one Redditor asked the r/arborists community, and they provided a picture of the tree in question.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Another image showed several trees with mounds of mulch at the base, and the original poster received several replies advising them to remove it as soon as possible.

Using natural mulches, such as wood chips, leaves, pine needles, and bark, is a great way to help soil retain water while also suppressing weeds and providing nutrients. However, piling it high into mounds, known as mulch volcanoes, can actually damage the trees.

If left like this, it can cause issues with the roots, which eventually grow upwards in search of water and carbon dioxide and wrap around the trunk, suffocating the tree and likely killing it. This can end up costing a lot of money, not only in wasted mulch but also in having the tree removed.

The absence of trees can also damage the wider ecosystem because they provide a lot of benefits, from removing pollutants from the air to providing habitat for wildlife. Native trees and plants also help conserve water and require less care because they are adapted to local soil and weather conditions.

Incorporating native plants into a garden at the expense of non-native plants and monoculture lawns can reduce maintenance and save money on water and fertilizers. Native plants also create a healthier ecosystem for pollinators, which benefits humans since they help protect our food supply.

In response to the OP's question of whether they should remove the mound, multiple Redditors offered their advice.

"Yes please do!" one commenter replied. "Hopefully this was done only relatively recently and not for its entire life,"

Another wrote, "Should have never been mounded up in the first place."

